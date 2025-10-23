Entertainment News

Kylie Jenner mourns death of her Italian Greyhound

Kylie Jenner is mourning the death of her Italian Greyhound Norman.



The 28-year-old make-up mogul has revealed via social media that Norman recently passed away, aged 12.



Alongside a series of throwback photos of her beloved pet, Kylie wrote on Instagram: "In Loving Memory of My Sweet Norman



"I still remember the day I brought you home. I had never loved anything so much. I always wanted an Italian Greyhound growing up, but my mommy never let me have one. Then, right after I turned 17, I got you for Christmas, and it was the best gift I could have ever received.



"Normy, you filled my life and so many others with pure joy. Almost 13 years old, and yet I know I’ll remember you far longer than the time we got to share. I wish I wasn’t writing this post. I knew you were getting older, and I tried to prepare myself, but it’s hard losing you norm. It makes me happy knowing my kids got to meet you and love you [crying emoji] (sic)"



Kylie also confessed that her "heart aches" following the passing of her beloved pet.



She wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "My sweet Normyyyy. My heart aches for you. Rest in peace, my precious Normandle. I love you forever. (sic)"



Meanwhile, Kylie has developed a huge online following over the years, including having more than 390 million followers on Instagram.



However, the brunette beauty previously admitted that she finds it "hard to keep up with the internet".



Kylie told ELLE magazine: "My friends and I laugh because it’s hard to keep up with the internet now. It’s exhausting.



"When I was posting 24/7 - waking up, what I’m eating for breakfast, what I’m wearing for the day, the colour of my nails, what car I’m driving, where I’m driving to - I didn’t have an intense schedule. I wasn’t working as much; I didn’t have kids and just had more time.



"If you’re not posting three times a day on TikTok, you fall behind."