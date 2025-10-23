Entertainment News

Victoria and David Beckham 'have ridden the damn storm' during 26-year marriage

Victoria Beckham says she and husband David Beckham's marriage has lasted 26 years because they've coped with anything that has been thrown at them and "ridden the damn storm".



The former Spice Girl was directly asked about David's alleged affair with his PA Rebecca Loos and explained that the pair had come through because they have learned to withstand anything.



When asked how she and the former England footballer deal with speculation about their marriage, Victoria, 51, told the Call Her Daddy podcast: "Do you know...we've had so much thrown at us and we were talking about it because we've recently celebrated our 26th wedding anniversary and by the way, people said it wouldn't work... 26 years.



"We've had so much thrown at us and we've always just been there together and just ridden the damn storm."



The allegations were mentioned in David's Netflix documentary Beckham last year and the football legend described it as the toughest period in his and Victoria's marriage.



The 50-year-old sports star said: "I don't know how we got through it, in all honesty. Victoria is everything to me, to see her hurt was incredibly difficult, but we're fighters and at that time we needed to fight for each other, we needed to fight for our family.



"And what we had was worth fighting for. There were some days that I would wake up and think, 'How am I going to go to work? How am I going to walk on to that training pitch? How am I going to look as if nothing's wrong?'



"I felt physically sick every day when I opened my eyes, 'How am I going to do this?'"



Rebecca alleges that she and David had a fling when he was playing for Real Madrid in the early 2000s – but his persistent denials made her realise that she was "very brave" to speak out against the couple.



The 48-year-old former glamour model told 60 Minutes Australia earlier this year: "In my opinion, it was a very brave thing to do to go up against them.



"I have stuck to the truth. I've never exaggerated. I never lied about a single thing.



"Why? Because I'm going up against the strongest, most powerful couple in the media who have all the money in the world for the best PR, the best lawyers. And all I had on my side was the truth."