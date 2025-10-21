Entertainment News

Shakira feels 'proud' of Bad Bunny ahead of Super Bowl performance

'Proud' of Bad Bunny

Photo: © Getty Images

Shakira feels "proud" of Bad Bunny for performing the Super Bowl Halftime Show.



The 48-year-old singer loves that the Puerto Rican rapper is "getting to perform on the biggest stage in the world" at the Super Bowl in February.



Shakira - who performed with Bad Bunny during her own Halftime Show back in 2020 - told Variety: "It’s about time!



"I remember when we did ours that even having part of our set in Spanish was a bold move … Acceptance of Spanish-language music as part of the mainstream has come so far from when I started.



"I hope and like to think that all the times my music was met with resistance or puzzlement from the English-speaking world before it was embraced, helped forge the path to where we are now.



"And I’m so proud that Bad Bunny, who represents not only Latin culture but also how important Spanish language music has become on a global scale and how universal it has become, is getting to perform on the biggest stage in the world.



"It’s the perfect moment for a performance like this. I can’t wait to watch it."



Meanwhile, Bad Bunny recently told his critics that they have four months to learn Spanish before his Super Bowl performance.



In his monologue on Saturday Night Live, he said: "I'm really excited to be doing the Super Bowl - I know that people all around the world who love my music are also happy."



The Dakiti rapper then switched to his native language for 30 seconds, before firing a message to his detractors.



Bad Bunny - whose real name is Benito Ocasio - said in Spanish: "Especially all of the Latinos and Latinas in the world here in the United States who have worked to open doors. It's more than a win for myself - it's a win for all of us. Our footprints and our contribution in this country, no one will ever be able to take away or erase it."