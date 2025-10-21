282310
281928
Entertainment News  

Shakira feels 'proud' of Bad Bunny ahead of Super Bowl performance

'Proud' of Bad Bunny

BANG Showbiz - Oct 21, 2025 / 12:44 pm | Story: 579251

Shakira feels "proud" of Bad Bunny for performing the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The 48-year-old singer loves that the Puerto Rican rapper is "getting to perform on the biggest stage in the world" at the Super Bowl in February.

Shakira - who performed with Bad Bunny during her own Halftime Show back in 2020 - told Variety: "It’s about time!

"I remember when we did ours that even having part of our set in Spanish was a bold move … Acceptance of Spanish-language music as part of the mainstream has come so far from when I started.

"I hope and like to think that all the times my music was met with resistance or puzzlement from the English-speaking world before it was embraced, helped forge the path to where we are now.

"And I’m so proud that Bad Bunny, who represents not only Latin culture but also how important Spanish language music has become on a global scale and how universal it has become, is getting to perform on the biggest stage in the world.

"It’s the perfect moment for a performance like this. I can’t wait to watch it."

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny recently told his critics that they have four months to learn Spanish before his Super Bowl performance.

In his monologue on Saturday Night Live, he said: "I'm really excited to be doing the Super Bowl - I know that people all around the world who love my music are also happy."

The Dakiti rapper then switched to his native language for 30 seconds, before firing a message to his detractors.

Bad Bunny - whose real name is Benito Ocasio - said in Spanish: "Especially all of the Latinos and Latinas in the world here in the United States who have worked to open doors. It's more than a win for myself - it's a win for all of us. Our footprints and our contribution in this country, no one will ever be able to take away or erase it."

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

Movie Listings

270239


TheTango.net
Sharing is caring

Sharing is caring

Must Watch | January 26, 2026
The Tango

Monday Eats!- January 26, 2026

Galleries | January 26, 2026
The Tango

Amber Heard 'lost ability to speak'

Showbiz | January 26, 2026
The Tango

Small one leads the trail

Must Watch | January 26, 2026
The Tango

6-7

Must Watch | January 26, 2026


280054
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
280118


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


280814
268270



279912
282313