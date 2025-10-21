Entertainment News

Antonio Banderas praises daughter Stella as she marries longtime partner

Photo: © Avalon

Antonio Banderas says seeing his daughter dressed as a bride was one of the "most beautiful moments" of his life.



The 65-year-old actor was in the Castilla region of Spain on Saturday (10.18.25) as Stella Banderas walked down the aisle and married her longtime partner Alex Gruszynski, and the Hollywood actor felt emotional at being the father of the bride.



Shortly before the nuptials, he told Hola magazine: "Seeing my daughter dressed as a bride will be one of the most beautiful moments of my life.



"I get to be the father of the bride, and it’s a role I take on with all the emotion in the world."



Stella was born in Spain, but raised in Los Angeles, and Antonio was delighted she picked her birth country as the destination for her nuptials, saying the decision filled him "with pride".



He explained: "She’s very Andalusian, very much from Málaga, even if she grew up in the US.



"This is her way of reconnecting with her roots and sharing her homeland with her future husband and his family."



Stella also felt fortunate to be able to marry her significant other in Spain.



She explained to the publication: "I feel so lucky to be getting married in the country where I was born."



Puss in Boots star Antonio was spotted toasting the newlyweds at their nuptials last weekend.



His ex-wife and Stella's mother Melanie Griffith, 68, was also presenting at her daughter's big day,



In 2018, Antonio insisted he will love Melanie "until the day he dies" for the sake of Stella.



He told People Now: "Even if we are divorced, she is my family and I will love her until the day I die.



"We have been in contact all these years and we managed to do a separation that is very elegant.



"Our kids are enjoying that and that is very important for both of us. Our kids are priority number one."



The pair split in June 2014 after 18 years of marriage.