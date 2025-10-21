Entertainment News

Katy Perry likes post poking fun at her romance with Justin Trudeau

Photo: © Getty Images

Katy Perry has liked an Instagram post poking fun at her romance with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.



The 40-year-old pop megastar's relationship with Justin, 53, has been the focus of a couple of posts on Instagram account The Onion, which publishes satirical news articles.



Katy showed her approval for the latest comedic piece, which joked she had penned a track about "the strength of Canadian automotive and aerospace manufacturing" amid her romance with Justin.



The Onion's post read: "Signaling a new chapter in her career, pop star Katy Perry released a new single Monday about the superiority of Canadian manufacturing.

“When I learned about the strength of Canadian automotive and aerospace manufacturing, I knew I had to put it in a song,” Perry said in an Instagram post accompanying a preview of the new track, which features lyrics such as “Five-fifty billy in exports annually, uh-huh / They makin’ tires in the Annapolis Valley, uh-huh” over a hip-hop-influenced beat and a Max Martin–produced chorus that emphasized the country’s advantages in skilled labor. (sic)"



It comes after Katy hinted at her romance with Justin last week at a concert at London's The O2.



A fan jokingly proposed to her at the show, and she laughed and said: "I wish you'd asked me 48 hours ago."



She also joked about no longer falling for English men.



Speaking to her fans, she said: "London, England, you're like this on a Monday night after a whole day at work and a whole day at school?



"No wonder I fall for Englishmen all the time... but not anymore."



Last week, it was also claimed Katy and Justin are "quite taken with each other".



A source told People: "They have stayed in touch since the middle of summer but haven’t been able to spend that much time together, due mainly to her schedule.



"Justin is also busy and both have family obligations. They have interests in common. Both are taking dating as it comes. But they are definitely into each other - and have been."