Axl Rose kicks new drummer Isaac Carpenter's drum kit and storms off stage at Argentina gig

Photo: © AVALON

Axl Rose threw his microphone and kicked new drummer Isaac Carpenter's drum kit during a chaotic Guns N' Roses gig it has emerged.



The hard rock veterans were performing their opening song, Welcome to the Jungle, at Estadio Huracán in Buenos Aires on Saturday (18.10.25) when the frontman appeared visibly irritated.



In viral footage from the concert, Axl hurled his microphone toward the drum kit, kicked the kick drum, and stormed off stage.



All he said to the crowd was, “So, I’ll just try and wing this.”



The band have not addressed the incident, and it remains unclear whether he targeted the drum kit due to an issue with Isaac.



Earlier this year, Guns N' Roses parted ways with longtime drummer Frank Ferrer, who was behind the kit for the band for almost two decades.



Isaac — who is usually behind the kit for AWOLNATION — has been touring with them since.



Ferrer first joined the November Rain band during a show in June 2006, replacing Bryan Mantia. Ferrer’s last show was on November 2023.



The band’s lineup now consists of frontman Axl, Slash, Duff McKagan, Dizzy Reed, Richard Fortus, Melissa Reese, and Isaac.



The official band statement said Frank made an "amicable exit", but he later admitted he was left "disappointment" by the end of his tenure with the Sweet Child O' Mine rockers.



He penned on Instagram “The outpouring of love I have felt from the incredible fans of Guns N’ Roses and my peers over the past 24 hours has been tremendous.



“I will have immense gratitude and love always for Axl and the band while at the same time, disappointment that this chapter came to an end.



“It has been an incredible 19 years. Guns N’ Roses has given me life-changing memories and experiences. A huge thanks to management, the crew, and fans for giving me memories that I will cherish for my lifetime. I hope I see you all again soon!”



Meanwhile, Slash recently revealed that a new Guns N' Roses album will "happen when it happens".



The axe-slayer promised that a new record by the legendary group is "coming", but he cannot offer a time frame for when it will be released.



He told Guitar World: “There’s so much material at this point – it’s a matter of having the discipline to sit down and f****** get into it. “But the thing with Guns is, in my experience, you can never plan ahead. You can never sit down and go, ‘We’re going to take this time, and we’re going to do this.’ Every time we’ve done that, it falls apart.”



On their creative process, he said: “It just spontaneously happens through some sort of inspiration that triggers it. And the next thing you know, it’s off and running.”



Slash vowed: “So it’s coming. I know it’s coming because everybody is thinking about it. It’ll just happen when it happens.”



The group's last studio album was 2008's Chinese Democracy, but Slash and bassist Duff McKagan didn't feature on that record. Their last full-length project was 1993's The Spaghetti Incident?.



In 2023, the group released the tracks Perhaps and The General, which were both recorded around the same time as Chinese Democracy, just like 2021's Absurd and Hard Skool.