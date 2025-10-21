Entertainment News

Mark Wahlberg splashes out 37m on new Florida mansion

$37M Wahlberg mansion

Photo: (c) Getty Images

Mark Wahlberg has splashed out $37 million on a new Florida mansion.



The Daddy's Home actor is said to have forked out the huge sum for a plush pad in the gated community of Stone Creek Ranch, in Delray Beach, Florida, which is known as "Billionaires Row".



According to Realtor.com, Wahlberg purchased the seven-bedroom home fully furnished from spec developer Aldo Stark.



Stark, who had named the Italian-style house Palazzo di Lago, had previously forked out $26 million for the mansion, which he completely revamped before re-listing it in March for $45 million.



While Wahlberg won't have a problem finding somewhere to sleep in the property thanks to its seven bedrooms, he is also unlikely to be caught short there.



That's because his new pad boasts an incredible 10 full bathrooms.



If he so wishes, the Hollywood actor can also sit back, relax and unwind watching some of his movies - including Ted, Shooter, and The Family Plan - in his new home theatre.



Wahlberg's mansion also boasts a cigar lounge and wine cellar, as well as a gym, sauna and resort-style pool.



The actor is no stranger to a motor-focused movie, having featured in the 2003 remake of The Italian Job, and one attraction of his new Florida property is its seven-car garage.



Mark's new home was listed by Senada Adžem of Douglas Elliman, and the listing claims Stone Creek Ranch offers "privacy, security, and exclusivity".



What's more, the listing states his new home, Palazzo di Lago, is inspired by the "tranquil glamour" of Italy's Lake Como.



It reads: "This Italian contemporary estate is one of the most distinguished and impeccably executed residential compounds in the United States.



"Inspired by the tranquil glamour of Lake Como and infused with the seductive allure of Bond’s Casino Royale, this Italian contemporary masterpiece is an ode to elegance, privacy, and security."