Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney planning Wrexham 'super brewery'
Wrexham 'super brewery'
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are reportedly set to revive Wrexham Lager.
The Hollywood duo bought local football club Wrexham AFC five years ago, taking the team from non-league to England's second tier, and showing their journey in a Disney+ documentary series with tourism in the area booming.
Now, the MailOnline has revealed the friends, both 48, are looking to revitalised the Wrexham Lager beer brand.
According to the outlet, the application reads: "The Wrexham Lager proposals, consisting a brewery and associated taproom and museum, will utilise existing buildings on the site."
They took co-ownership of the brand - one of the team's sponsors - in 2024, and now they have some plans for one of the world's oldest lagers.
Ryan is said to be keen to open a venue proviing "an attractive welcome to the city of Wrexham".
As part of a super brewery and visitors centre, the project would feature tasting rooms open to match day fans as well as other tourists.
Welsh football club made history earlier this year at the end of the 2024/25 season by becoming the first team in the English league system to win three consecutive promotions and the Deadpool actor revealed his fragile emotional state before the historic feat was achieved.
Speaking in the finale of the fourth season of documentary Welcome to Wrexham, Ryan said: "I feel very nervous, like, very very nervous.
"Like, adult diaper nervous."
Ryan's nerves came before Wrexham's promotion rivals Wycombe Wanderers lost 1-0 to Leyton Orient in April, which allowed the club to seal promotion to the Championship by beating Charlton Athletic 3-0 later that day.
The 48-year-old star explained: "That was the moment I think all of us, everybody, the entire town, went 'Holy s***, this could happen.'
"We could not only be promoted, but we could make history while doing it."
More Entertainment News
Movie Listings
- Carney boosts GST rebateOttawa - 7:11 am
- Watch for falling rocksShuswap - 6:21 am
- Danger on gay dating apps?Kamloops - 5:57 am
- Buried by 46 cm snowfallToronto - 5:42 am
- Deadly storm blankets U.S.U.S. - 5:38 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- New Vintage Theatre
- Theatre Kelowna Society
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]