Donald Trump urged to 'immediately remove' video featuring Kenny Loggins' song Danger Zone

Photo: © Getty Images

Kenny Loggins has demanded Donald Trump "immediately remove" an AI video featuring his song Danger Zone.



The 77-year-old singer's tune was one of the hit singles on the soundtrack for Tom Cruise’s movie Top Gun in 1986, and it has resurfaced in a bizarre Truth Social clip posted by the US President.



In the AI video, Trump appears on a plane dropping brown liquid onto No Kings protesters.



But Kenny has said in a statement shared with Variety: "This is an unauthorized use of my performance of Danger Zone.



"Nobody asked me for my permission, which I would have denied, and I request that my recording on this video is removed immediately."



No Kings marches have been carried out across the US to protest Trump's policies.



While Loggins doesn't want his song associated with the President's video, he has called for Americans to "come together".



He added: "I can’t imagine why anybody would want their music used or associated with something created with the sole purpose of dividing us.



"Too many people are trying to tear us apart, and we need to find new ways to come together.



"We’re all Americans, and we’re all patriotic.



"There is no ‘us and them’ - that’s not who we are, nor is it what we should be.



"It’s all of us. We’re in this together, and it is my hope that we can embrace music as a way of celebrating and uniting each and every one of us."



In response to a request for comment on the situation, a representative for the White House sent a Top Gun meme to the publication, which read: "I feel the need for speed."



Last weekend, there were No Kings protests in major US cities, including New York, Washington, Chicago and Los Angeles, as well as many smaller areas.



In a speech at the Washington DC rally, Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut said: "Today all across America in numbers that may eclipse any day of protest in our nation's history, Americans are saying loudly and proudly that we are a free people, we are not a people that can be ruled, our government is not for sale."



Several media publications asked the White House for comment about the marches.



Deputy press secretary Abigail Jackson wrote: "Who cares."