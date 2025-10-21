Entertainment News

Jennifer Hudson reveals secrets to her relationship with Common

Hudson, Common share ties

Photo: © Getty Imahes

Jennifer Hudson believes her relationship with Common works so well because they are "similar souls and spirits".



The 44-year-old singer and actress thinks the pair both being born in Chicago has helped bring them together, and she also gushed that the 53-year-old actor is a "beautiful person" and "a blessing".



She told E! News "Our Chicago roots is a huge part of it.



"We're just similar souls and spirits.



"He's such a beautiful person, and I just respect him for just who he is, how he is.



"He's a blessing. A light. That man is a light."



In July, the John Wick star told how his relationship with Jennifer was "one of the greatest blessings" to ever happen in his life.



He told the Mama, I Made It! podcast: "That relationship is one of the greatest blessings and most important things in my life.



"The friendship, the partnership, the life partnership... just the connection.



"Man, it’s one of those things where you don’t know truly what true partnership or relationship is until you get there."



Last year, Jennifer joked Common - whose real name is Lonnie Rashid Lynn - can be "a bit bossy" when they work together.



Speaking on Late Night with Seth Meyers, she said: "He’s a bit bossy when it comes to being Common.



"Common and Rashid are two different people musically, but he’s a musical genius, so it’s an honour to be able to work from him, work for him, work with him, and on his album and my album."



Jennifer - who shot to fame as finalist on American Idol in 2004 - was previously married to James Payton from 1999 to 2007.



She went on to have son David, 16, with her second husband David Otunga before their split in 2017.



Common has previously dated the likes of Taraji P. Henson and Serena Williams, and he has daughter Omoye, 28, with ex Kim Jones.