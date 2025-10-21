Entertainment News

Siblings write song to honour grandpa’s escape from Soviet Ukraine 100 years ago

Photo: Photo courtesy Rod Braun Siblings Tamara Wanner (née Wiens), Kelly Wiens and Sonya Braun (née Wiens) stand in front of the Herbert Train Station, where their grandfather, Jacob Wiens, and his parents and three siblings arrived on Sept. 1, 1925.

The northern lights filled the skies over southern Saskatchewan on Sept. 1, 1925, welcoming Jacob Wiens and his parents to the Canadian prairies after their harrowing escape from Eastern Europe.

A German family, the Wiens were living in Soviet Ukraine and were Mennonite Brethren Christians, which meant they were pacifists who refused to fight in war. The Wiens’ patriarch, Johann, had been forcibly conscripted into the Czarist army during the First World War, where he was made a wagon driver.

Johann had no desire to see any of his four children, including Jacob, 16, face the same fate, so he and his wife decided to leave Communist Ukraine. They lived through the famine of 1921-23 that killed over 700,000 people, but would miss the genocide in 1932-33 that killed over seven million.

The family arrived by boat in Canada and took a train to Herbert, Sask., which they reached on Sept. 1, 1925. That evening, Jacob took a wagon ride to the hamlet of Main Centre, northwest of Herbert, with the sky ablaze with the northern lights. The family eventually moved to Beechy, northeast of Swift Current, where Jacob lived until he died in 1982.

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Wiens’ arrival, three of Jacob’s grandchildren have written a song called Plant Us In Freedom. The siblings — calling themselves “Together With Him” — are highlighting the single, which is part of a six-song album they are releasing on CD and all streaming platforms on Thursday, Oct. 30.

“We’re pretty excited,” said Tamara Wanner (née Wiens), who co-wrote the song with her sister Sonya Braun (née Wiens) and brother Kelly Wiens.

While they’ve each written and recorded songs individually, the siblings had never collaborated before, as Braun and Wiens live in Winnipeg, said Wanner.

“It feels like a solid accomplishment as a trio of songwriters,” she continued. “I’m looking forward to all six songs being released eventually, but this (Plant Us In Freedom) being the first, we wanted to highlight it.”

While the Wiens family gathered in September to honour their ancestors’ arrival a century ago, the trio met in January to discuss the project. Wanner recalled the siblings tossing around musical and lyrical ideas and then recording everything before leaving the project in Braun’s hands for completion.

Braun — who also worked with Josh Parkman of Exalt Recordings in Regina — included narration about the Wiens’ journey in the single, something Wanner said she never thought to add. However, she said those words “captured the significant moments” in the Wiens’ journey on the boat and then by train.

The siblings also received financial support for the project from their father, who set aside money 20 years ago. With the trio’s children all grown, along with the 100th anniversary approaching, they decided to pursue the initiative.

Wanner noted that “Together With Him” reflected their thankfulness toward God giving them creative abilities and partnering with Him in creating the music. That title was also the theme for their parents’ recent 60th anniversary, at which the trio performed.

Wanner never met Johann, but she met Jacob and had “a really amazing opportunity” to interview him in Grade 8. Her teacher, Mrs. Currie, wanted the students to talk to their grandparents and other seniors in Beechy to celebrate Saskatchewan’s 75th birthday in 1980.

Currie sent the cassette tapes to the provincial archives for safekeeping, while the Wiens family acquired copies of Wanner’s tape and listened to it during the family reunion in the fall. Listening to the tape again, Wanner said she regretted not asking her grandpa better follow-up questions.

“We moved from … talking about how hard it was in the Russian Revolution to, ‘Did you grow watermelons?’ So, it was a pretty funny transition,” she laughed. “And we all laughed at the reunion; it was hilarious.”

The Wiens family is also “incredibly musical,” as the siblings have demonstrated, and as Wanner learned about her grandpa. Jacob taught his children to read notes by painting letters on the piano keys using red nail polish, which matched up to similar red markings in the hymnal.

Although the Wiens spoke German, it was important for Jacob to build a connection with his Canadian neighbours, Wanner added. So, he worked to learn English to strengthen those relationships.

Visit www.firerunnermusic.com or other streaming platforms to pre-order Plant Us In Freedom and the album.