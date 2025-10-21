Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's memoir is coming out in January
Shapiro's memoir coming
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has a book coming out in January, touching upon everything from his swift political rise to the trauma of his home being set on fire.
Harper, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, announced Tuesday that “Where We Keep the Light: Stories From a Life of Service,” will be released Jan. 27. Shapiro, 52, has become a prominent national Democrat since he was elected governor in 2022. He was on Kamala Harris' shortlist as a running mate in last year's presidential election and he has often been cited as a potential candidate for 2028.
According to Harper, Shapiro “shares powerful stories about his family, his faith, and his career in public service.”
“Gov. Shapiro reflects on what he has learned along his journey,” Tuesday's announcement reads in part, “knocking on doors, serving his community, and bringing people together to tackle the tough problems we face.”
In April, a man set fire to the governor’s mansion while Shapiro and his family were sleeping inside, according to authorities. The Shapiros, who hours earlier had hosted a gathering for the Jewish holiday of Passover, were awakened by state police and ushered to safety. Cody Balmer pleaded guilty last week to charges of arson and attempted murder, and was sentenced under a plea deal to 25 to 50 years in state prison.
More Entertainment News
Movie Listings
- Danger on gay dating apps?Kamloops - 5:57 am
- Deadly storm blankets U.S.U.S. - 5:38 am
- Buried by 46 cm snowfallToronto - 5:35 am
- Six feared dead in landslideNew Zealand - 5:29 am
- Investing in private equitiesIt's Your Money - 4:00 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- New Vintage Theatre
- Theatre Kelowna Society
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]