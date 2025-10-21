282310
281087
Entertainment News  

Fawn Parker, Katherena Vermette among Governor General's Literary Award finalists

Literary Award finalists

Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press - Oct 21, 2025 / 6:25 am | Story: 579164
Katherena Vermette, a Red River Metis author and poet in Winnipeg, is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Vanda Fleury (Mandatory Credit)
Photo: The Canadian Press
Katherena Vermette, a Red River Metis author and poet in Winnipeg, is shown in this undated handout photo.

Books by Katherena Vermette, Fawn Parker and Maria Reva are among the fiction finalists for the Governor General's Literary Awards this year.

Vermette's novel "real ones," about two Michif sisters whose mother is accused of falsely claiming Indigenous heritage, is one of five books up for the English-language fiction prize, alongside Parker's autofictional depiction of grief "Hi, It's Me" and Reva's debut novel "Endling," about a scientist who studies rare snails.

Rounding out the finalists in that category are Benjamin Hertwig's "Juiceboxers," about four young soldiers serving in Afghanistan, and "Small Ceremonies" by Kyle Edwards, which follows a hockey team of Ojibwe high schoolers.

The Canada Council for the Arts named 70 finalists across seven categories in both English and French on Tuesday. The 14 winners, who each receive $25,000, will be announced Nov. 6.

The non-fiction finalists include Claire Cameron's "How to Survive a Bear Attack," Teresa Wong's "All Our Ordinary Stories: A Multigenerational Family Odyssey," and "The Migrant Rain Falls in Reverse: A Memoir" by Vinh Nguyen.

Also in contention are "What to Feel, How to Feel" by Shane Neilson and "Searching for Serafim: The Life and Legacy of Serafim 'Joe' Fortes" by Ruby Smith Diaz.

The Governor General's Literary Awards will also dole out honours for drama, writing and illustration in children's literature, as well as French-to-English translation. There are separate French-language categories for francophone writing.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More Entertainment News

Movie Listings

270238


TheTango.net
Daily Dose- January 26, 2026

Daily Dose- January 26, 2026

Daily Dose | January 26, 2026
The Tango

Michael Bay signs with CAA

Showbiz | January 26, 2026
The Tango

Uplifting Photos

Galleries | January 25, 2026
The Tango

Tom Brady and Alix Earle texting

Showbiz | January 25, 2026
The Tango

Going up?

Must Watch | January 25, 2026


275998
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
279946


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


280658
280658



280727
280115