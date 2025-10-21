Jennifer Aniston 'was urged to consider another career'

Entertainment News

Aniston was urged to quit

Jennifer Aniston was discouraged from acting by her dad.



The 56-year-old movie star has been one of the world's highest-paid actresses for years, but Jennifer was actually discouraged from acting by her dad John Aniston, who previously starred on the hit TV drama show Days of Our Lives.



Speaking on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast, Jennifer shared: "My dad was telling me, please don't do this. You're just going to suffer rejection."



John actually studied at a medical school in Greece before he switched his focus towards acting. And Jennifer jokingly added: "Yeah. You're gonna end up in Greece anyway. Go get a real job. All the cliche things."



Jennifer observed that John played Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives for 37 years, until his death in 2022.



The movie star explained: "He was on that show forever. In fact, the last episode he shot aired like a week after he died. So he worked right up until that was it. That was literally a wrap on John."



Meanwhile, Jennifer recently revealed that she would love to reprise the role of Dr. Julia Harris from the Horrible Bosses movies.



The actress believes "comedy is a necessity" in life, and she cited the Horrible Bosses film franchise as the project that she would most like to revisit in her career.



Asked which past project she'd like to revive, Jennifer told People: "Horrible Bosses. Jason Bateman and I were talking about that, and Charlie Day has been talking about it a lot too. So that's something that we think would be super fun.



"The characters are hilarious, and we need comedy. I personally think comedy is a necessity.



"That's one that we would have a really fun time, I think, going back to, seeing where those crazy cats are today."



Jennifer has enjoyed huge success in her career, including starring in Friends, one of the most popular sitcoms of all time. But the actress has one career goal that she still hopes to achieve.



Jennifer shared: "I definitely want to do a Broadway play. That's on my bucket list, but it's finding the time and finding the right piece, the right material.



"But I absolutely have to do a play on Broadway."