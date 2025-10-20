282782
Entertainment News  

Rush adds Montreal, Edmonton, Vancouver stops as reunion tour expands

Rush reunion tour expands

David Friend, The Canadian Press - Oct 20, 2025 / 10:38 am | Story: 578998
Geddy Lee (right) stands on stage with fellow Rush band member Alex Lifeson, as Lee promotes his book My Effin' Life in Toronto, on Thursday, December 7, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Geddy Lee (right) stands on stage with fellow Rush band member Alex Lifeson, as Lee promotes his book "My Effin' Life" in Toronto, on Thursday, December 7, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Rush is putting more Canadian dates on the calendar for the band's anticipated reunion.

Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson say they've added another 17 cities to next year's concert tour, which is set to begin in June and stretch until the end of the year.

The new stops include Montreal on Sept. 2, 2026, as well as Edmonton on Dec. 10 and Vancouver on Dec. 15.

Other cities joining the Fifty Something tour schedule include Philadelphia, Boston, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Seattle and Tampa, Fla.

The Toronto band says it sold out all of the previously announced dates, which included four nights in Toronto.

General public tickets for the new shows begin selling on Oct. 31 after various presales that start on Thursday.

This is the first time Rush has hit the road since the momentous R40 tour in 2015 and the death of their drummer Neil Peart from an aggressive form of brain cancer in 2020. German drummer Anika Nilles will replace Peart on the tour.

Lee and Lifeson posted a YouTube video on Monday about the new shows, with Lee saying he was "blown away by the response" for the initial round of dates.

He also warned fans about the online scalpers who've been snapping up tickets hoping to capitalize on the demand, and urged them to buy their seats through Ticketmaster or the Rush website.

"The resellers have having a field day out there, jacking up the prices, so just be aware of that," he added.

