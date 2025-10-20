Entertainment News

Beetling for the border: New book tells stories of war resisters on Vancouver Island

An excerpt from War Resisters: Standing Against the Vietnam War by Joline Martin, a founding member of the North Island Writers Conference who lives in the Comox Valley.

The book from Caitlin Press is a collection of stories of 12 American war resisters who left behind friends, families and communities to start new lives on Vancouver Island.

Supporters on both sides of the 49th parallel showed ­compassion to the resisters by helping them escape the U.S. draft and peacefully integrate into Canadian communities. In return, the resisters contributed to their newly adopted ­communities as farmers, teachers, caregivers and more.

Here is the story of one of them, Jeff Hartbower of Courtenay.

It was 1966, and the draft was in full swing. The draft took 382,010 young men that year, the largest conscription during the Vietnam War.

Even with all his exposure to the military world [through his father], Jeff Hartbower knew he was not going into the military. “I did not know what to do,” he remembers.

By now Jeff had met his life’s partner, Jo Swallow. Together, they faced the next steps.

Jeff went to the Quaker office on Market Street in downtown San Francisco. He had heard they ­counselled war resisters and wanted to see if they had any ideas.

Jeff found the Quakers both insightful and helpful. After an extensive interview, the Quakers counselled him to refuse his final inductions. The counsellor he spoke with told Jeff: “With your attitudes, if you go in, you’ll desert.”

Then he was advised: “You will be much better off in a federal prison than in the army prison.”

Quakers wanted potential draftees to go to prison as a protest. Jeff did not want to go into any prison; he sought another way.

Jeff and Jo had a friend living in a remote cabin in the Sierra Nevada mountains, near Mill Valley. Chris was an army deserter and had gone stir-crazy from loneliness.

He visited Jeff and Jo on the weekends to ease his isolation. Chris told Jeff and Jo about war resisters going to Canada to avoid the draft.

This information set Jo in motion. She started researching “draft dodgers going to Canada” and found a group in Toronto, Ontario.

From her correspondence with the Toronto organization, she learned there was a committee in Vancouver, B.C. Jo wrote to the Vancouver Committee to Aid American War Objectors (VCAAWO), which told Jo what to do.

“That’s it, we’re going,” Jo declared. She followed their instructions, and the couple went to the Canadian consulate in San Francisco and applied for landed immigrant status.

To aid their application, Jeff and Jo married. Immigration to Canada worked on a point system, and with Jeff’s education, the immigration officer accepted the couple. Next, they began their preparations to leave the U.S.

As any son would, Jeff wanted to tell his parents he was leaving, but he was in a quandary. His father worked for or was under contract to the military his entire career and continued serving in the naval reserves in the summers and on weekends.

Afraid that his dad would try to stop them, Jo did not want Jeff to tell his parents about their plans, but Jeff made the call.

This was going to be a difficult, yet necessary, conversation. He rationalized that he had always had a good relationship with his parents, and he owed them the respect of a call.

As expected, his parents were upset. In a subsequent visit to his parents’ home, his father tried to talk Jeff out of going to Canada.

Jeff’s father demanded to know “what would you do if it was Hitler?” Jeff did not answer, but he knew the answer: It was not Hitler — Vietnam was different.

His father explained Vietnam would be a catalyst for the domino effect: once it fell to communism, the surrounding countries would also fall. But Jeff would not budge. In the end, Jeff’s parents did nothing to stop Jeff and Jo.

By now it was 1967, and the world was transforming. There were 500,000 American troops in Vietnam; 15,058 soldiers had died, and 109,527 soldiers had been wounded. It was time to leave.

Jeff and Jo loaded their old Volkswagen Beetle, which was hardly running, and headed toward the Canadian border. Jeff packed the Beetle with so much weight it barely made it up the hills.

Jeff and Jo made it as far as Bend, in central Oregon, before the Beetle stopped.

They spent the next two days in a motel while a small garage reground the valves. The mechanic warned Jeff the Beetle might not get them to the border; it needed a whole new engine. But the Beetle got them to Canada, and they were grateful.

Once across the border, the couple headed to Vancouver, where they met with the VCAAWO. Two American women whose husbands taught at the University of British Columbia staffed the committee’s office. The women directed Jeff and Jo to housing, jobs, and other war resisters.

Jeff and Jo adapted quickly to life in Vancouver and never looked back. With his experience in the food industry, Jeff got a job in the kitchen at Vancouver General Hospital. The pay was good; it was a union job. The hospital served over three thousand meals a day.

Jeff worked at a variety of tasks in the kitchen. He started at the bottom, washing pots and pans with four other men, a job he enjoyed.

Like Jeff, the kitchen staff were mostly immigrants. The Hungarians had served in the army, then joined the rebels in 1956 as a part of the Hungarian revolution. When the Russians came into Hungary to end the revolution, these men deserted and came to Canada.

“I was a little nervous about how they would take me, because after all, they were fighting the communists, and I refused to fight the communists,” Jeff recalls. But they understood and made a point of being friendly to Jeff.

From the Hungarians, Jeff learned that dissidence happens wherever there is war, if you look hard enough.

Jo immediately landed a job as a server at Mozart’s restaurant on Robson Street. Jeff recalls Jo getting jobs quickly, usually before him. She was quick-witted and not afraid to work.

The VCAAWO became overwhelmed by war resisters contacting them from the U.S. and pouring into their office. As Jeff and Jo settled into a comfortable rhythm in their new life, they helped the committee with other new arrivals from the U.S.

The committee sent new arrivals seeking shelter directly to Jeff and Jo. “There were a lot of them, and we got to know so many people,” Jeff remembers. The newcomers stayed a night or two with Jeff and Jo while they transitioned to Canadian life, and they made good friends among them.

One fellow, Ed, an actor trained in Los Angeles and New York theatres, became a close friend. Ed stayed with Jeff and Jo for weeks until his wife arrived, but she did not last long.

Jeff explains that many of the women who joined their partners, for assorted reasons, did not adapt, so they returned to the U.S.

Through the Vancouver committee, Jeff and Jo met Hardy, a war resister from New York. Because of his background in social work, Hardy was taking part in running a group home for young offenders.

Jeff and Jo were renting an apartment in the city, but Hardy approached them to become house parents. They agreed and moved into a group home in Coquitlam to provide a stable environment for young offenders.

Jeff continued to work at his day job, and Jo became house manager-mother.

The court had ordered these youths to live in the supervised home as a part of their probation. “They were all good kids,” according to Jeff, “all good kids who had committed break and enters or stolen cars, the soft stuff.”

But they were a troubled group and created work. When the kids snuck out, Jeff would receive a call in the middle of the night to retrieve the kids from city cells when the police had caught them breaking the law.

A social worker and police officer waited for Jeff to take the young offenders back to the group home. The youths appeared bright-eyed at the sight of Jeff. However, with insufficient resources, the work proved difficult. Jeff and Jo ran the group home for a year until the work drained them.

Then Jo received a letter from Sandy, a war resister friend, and his wife, Margaret, asking them to visit them in Quatsino. It was on the northwest coast of Vancouver Island, accessible only by plane or boat.

Norwegian settlers had established this small village in the late 1800s. Jeff and Jo took a fishing boat to get there. “From there, everything would be a first.”

The endless expanse of trees, the people who did not seem to mind continuous rain and the low clouds hovering over the inlet awed them.

Jeff and Jo had always lived “walled up” in cities, but upon their return to Vancouver after their visit, Jo declared her desire to live in Quatsino. Jeff said no, but Jo waited him out.

They moved to Quatsino, rented an old house, and settled in. Jeff went to work logging as a choker-man, considered by the industry to be the most dangerous job.

Jeff would set the choker cables around the butt end of logs, running up and down hills all day. Next, he was a chaser, the guy who unhooked the chokers once the logs arrived at the A-frame, which was used to haul the logs to a central gathering point for transport to market. Jeff worked ten hours a day, seven days a week.

Jo learned to garden, preserve food, bake bread, and keep a home with no electricity. The neighbours helped Jo and Jeff adjust to a new way of life.

A master boat builder named Dene Stephenson asked Jeff to come and work for him in the Quatsino boatyard. From his two years working alongside Dene, Jeff developed woodworking skills that would launch him in new directions.

He believes working with Dene set him up for life; he would never work inside again. Jeff bought a troller, fished salmon, and worked for Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) on fish patrol. He fished four seasons for salmon and worked in the boatyard in the winters.

Jo was the only woman in the community to have her own boat, a sixteen-foot boat she could use to go to Coal Harbour and venture up to Port Hardy for shopping.

Jeff built Jo a loom, and she threw herself into weaving, learning from a book. She made cloth and clothing. Their lives prospered, and they stayed in this obliging community for ten years until they decided it was time to leave Quatsino.

Jo moved to Vancouver with her loom where she could pursue her interest in weaving; Jeff joined her within the year. Together, they rebuilt a 1909 house on the east side of Vancouver to heritage standards.

When Jo learned to sail, she had the urge to sail north. Jeff liked the idea, so they bought the Careta II, a thirty-four-foot sloop, and restored it over a two-year period.

When they finished the Careta II, Jeff and Jo rented out their house (which they later sold for a tidy profit), sailed up the Inside Passage by Vancouver Island and ended up in Sointula on Malcolm Island. They moved off the boat and lived in Sointula for five years, then sailed south to the Comox Valley.

Finally, Jeff could build his own home, and their lives became embedded in the local arts community.

As members of the Comox Valley community, Jeff and Jo volunteered with the Comox Valley Art Gallery.

In 2015, they won the Nonny Milne Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Arts for their work promoting local artists. Over their years in the valley, Jeff has arranged seven visual arts exhibitions. He also volunteered for ten years with the Eureka Society, a gathering place for those with mental illnesses.

Jo organized studio tours and had her own solo shows.

Jo died in 2022. Jeff continues to live in the house he built in Courtenay and is still active in the arts community. The only regret Jeff has is that someone else took his place in Vietnam and may not have come home.