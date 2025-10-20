282782
Lewis Capaldi's next album will see him ditch his signature sad songs

Capaldi to ditch sad songs

BANG Showbiz - Oct 20, 2025 / 8:23 am | Story: 578979

Lewis Capaldi has promised his next album will be upbeat.

The Scottish chart-topper is known for his brooding ballads, but that looks set to change with the follow-up to 2023's Broken By Desire to Be Heavenly Sent.

Speaking to Scott Mills on his BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show on Monday morning (20.10.25), he said: “I would like to start making happy music. News flash, breaking news. Next album I am doing, it’s happy. It’s happy, happy stuff.”

By contrast, the Someone You Loved hitmaker released the heart-wrenching single, Something In The Heavens, in September.

He sings on the tear-jerking ballad about loss: “I’ll love you til my last breath, you’re gone but something in the heavens tells me that we’ll be together again."

Lewis made his grand return to the stage at Glastonbury this summer, two years after he was forced to end his set early amid his struggles with Tourette syndrome.

He also released the poignant song Survive about coming through a dark period.

The 29-year-old star is set to have huge 2026, with a summer packed with live shows, including headlining The Isle of Wight Festival on June 19.

Lewis is also set for two nights at Dublin’s Marlay Park on June 23 and 24.

He will headline American Express presents BST Hyde Park on Saturday, July 11 and 12.

Further dates include Thomond Park in Limerick on June 26, Exeter's TK Maxx Presents Live at Powderham on June 27 and 28, and Cardiff's Blackweir Fields on June 30 and July 1.

Also in July, Lewis will play the inaugural American Express presents Roundhay Festival in Leeds on July 4.

The following month, he will perform in front of the masses at Belfast Vital and Manchester's Wythenshawe Park.

