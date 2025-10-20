Entertainment News

Lily Allen to make long-awaited return this week with new album West End Girl

Photo: © Getty Images

Lily Allen will return with her first album in seven years, West End Girl, on Friday (24.10.25), and has admitted she’s “nervous” as it’s her most “vulnerable” collection to date.



The Smile hitmaker - who has signed a deal with record label BMG - penned the raw tracks in just 10 days.



In a statement, the 40-year-old singer confessed: “I’m nervous.



“The record is vulnerable in a way that my music perhaps hasn’t been before – certainly not over the course of a whole album. I’ve tried to document my life in a new city and the events that led me to where I am in my life now."



Those events include the breakdown of her marriage to Stranger Things actor David Harbour, 50.



She continued: “At the same time, I’ve used shared experiences as the basis for songs which try to delve into why we humans behave as we do, so the record is a mixture of fact and fiction which I hope serves as a reminder of how stoic yet also how frail we humans can be. In that respect I think it’s very much an album about the complexities of relationships and how we all navigate them. It’s a story…….”



Lily's new LP will be her first since her fourth studio album No Shame dropped in 2018.



The pop star released four albums between 2006 and 2018 and had huge hits with tracks including Smile, The Fear and Not Fair.



The LDN hitmaker previously revealed she had found solace in making new music following the heartbreak.



On her Miss Me? podcast, she said: "Music is the one place where I can let it all go. It's almost like therapy. I like to write and record at the same time with somebody else in the room - there's something therapeutic about it.



"My producer or my co-writers become almost like therapists because I'm processing the things that I'm going through in real time ... I can do that in music, but I can't really do it when I'm talking to friends or my parents. It doesn't mean I'm being inauthentic ... I just don't feel like I can sum things up properly. But I can do it in a three-and-a-half minute pop song."