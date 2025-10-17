282419
282089
Entertainment News  

Prince Andrew says he's giving up the royal Duke of York title

Prince to give up royal titles

The Associated Press - Oct 17, 2025 / 11:21 am | Story: 578558

Prince Andrew said Friday he is giving up his royal title of the Duke of York after his friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein returned to the headlines.

The younger brother of King Charles III said he and the royal family had decided “the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the royal family," Prince Andrew said in a statement released by Buckingham Palace.

It comes as excerpts have been published of an upcoming posthumous memoir from Virginia Giufffre, who has alleged she was trafficked by Epstein and had sex with Andrew when she was 17.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
View Comments (5)


More Entertainment News

Movie Listings

270238


TheTango.net
Impressive Interior Designs

Impressive Interior Designs

Galleries | January 22, 2026
The Tango

Vanna White quietly marries

Showbiz | January 22, 2026
The Tango

Snow storm in Germany

Must Watch | January 22, 2026
The Tango

Little girl finds a way

Must Watch | January 22, 2026
The Tango

Daily Dose- January 22, 2026

Daily Dose | January 22, 2026


282676
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
283478


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


279984



281810
279898