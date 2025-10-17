Entertainment News
Prince Andrew says he's giving up the royal Duke of York title
Prince to give up royal titles
Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.
Prince Andrew
Prince Andrew said Friday he is giving up his royal title of the Duke of York after his friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein returned to the headlines.
The younger brother of King Charles III said he and the royal family had decided “the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the royal family," Prince Andrew said in a statement released by Buckingham Palace.
It comes as excerpts have been published of an upcoming posthumous memoir from Virginia Giufffre, who has alleged she was trafficked by Epstein and had sex with Andrew when she was 17.
More Entertainment News
Movie Listings
RECENT STORIES
- Healthcare heroes at gamePenticton - 11:38 am
- MPs against Bill C9Vernon - 11:29 am
- Teen charges in hate crimesOntario - 11:25 am
- Values key to sovereigntyCanada - 11:24 am
- Drunk driver rolled vehicleSalmon Arm - 11:12 am
Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- New Vintage Theatre
- Theatre Kelowna Society
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]
© 2026 Castanet.net