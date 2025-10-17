Entertainment News

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

1 Stray Kids $8,050,836 48,937 $164.51 2 My Chemical Romance $8,050,192 40,731 $197.64 3 The Weeknd $6,719,088 46,012 $146.03 4 Chris Brown $6,677,764 42,707 $156.36 5 Imagine Dragons $5,187,569 47,555 $109.08 6 Ed Sheeran $5,112,178 44,407 $115.12 7 Shakira $4,582,314 38,710 $118.37 8 Lady Gaga $3,689,237 14,348 $257.11 9 Iron Maiden $3,614,048 35,245 $102.54 10 ENHYPEN $2,861,241 20,329 $140.74 11 Jin $2,745,562 16,092 $170.61 12 Backstreet Boys $2,650,638 16,660 $159.10 13 Post Malone $2,548,102 30,896 $82.47 14 Linkin Park $2,078,248 17,769 $116.95 15 Bruno Mars $2,069,640 5,295 $390.87 16 Rüfüs Du Sol $1,935,305 22,154 $87.36 17 Dua Lipa $1,875,200 12,988 $144.38 18 Tyler, The Creator $1,814,769 14,055 $129.11 19 The Lumineers $1,793,647 19,081 $94.00 20 NBA YoungBoy $1,722,270 13,399 $128.53

