282425
281088
Entertainment News  

BBC sanctioned for failing to disclose Gaza documentary narrator's ties to Hamas

BBC sanctioned for doc

The Associated Press - Oct 17, 2025 / 6:44 am | Story: 578510

Britain's media regulator sanctioned the BBC on Friday for a "materially misleading" documentary on the lives of children in Gaza because it failed to disclose that the father of the teen narrator held a position in the Hamas administration.

The regulator Ofcom said the BBC breached the Broadcasting Code, saying that “had the potential to erode the very high levels of trust audiences would have expected” in a factual program about the Israel-Gaza war. It ordered the BBC to make a statement about the findings on its 9 p.m. newscast.

“Breaches of the code that have resulted in the audience being materially misled have always been considered by Ofcom to be among the most serious that can be committed by a broadcaster, because they go to the heart of the relationship of trust between a broadcaster and its audience," Ofcom said.

The BBC previously apologized after acknowledging “serious flaws” in the making of “Gaza: How To Survive A Warzone” and removed it from its online player.

It said Friday that Ofcom's findings were in line with its internal review that found “significant failing” following its own accuracy guidelines. It said it would accept the penalty.

The documentary was narrated by Abdullah, the 13-year-old son of Ayman Alyazouri, who has worked as Hamas’ deputy agriculture minister.

The BBC said that the independent production company, Hoyo Films, bore the most responsibility for the failure because it didn't share the background information regarding the narrator's father. Hoyo Films apologized for the lapse.

The BBC received hundreds of complaints alleging that the documentary was biased against Israel — as well as hundreds more criticizing the program's removal from its streaming service, Director-General Tim Davie told lawmakers earlier this year.

A group of 500 media figures, including directors Ken Loach and Mike Leigh and actor Riz Ahmed, signed a letter published by Artists for Palestine UK saying a “political” campaign to discredit the program risked dehumanizing Palestinian voices in the media.

The BBC has been under intense scrutiny for its coverage touching on the war in Gaza. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and others have condemned the broadcaster for livestreaming a performance by rap punk duo Bob Vylan, who led crowds at this year's Glastonbury Festival in chanting “death” to the Israeli military.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
View Comments (3)


More Entertainment News

Movie Listings

270238


TheTango.net
Daily Dose- January 22, 2026

Daily Dose- January 22, 2026

Daily Dose | January 22, 2026
The Tango

David Beckham breaks silence

Showbiz | January 22, 2026
The Tango

Mid-Week Memes- January 21, 2026

Galleries | January 21, 2026
The Tango

Mary J. Blige turned down mega-hit

Music | January 21, 2026
The Tango

How to colour

Must Watch | January 21, 2026


279946
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
280879


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


280658
279942



280810
275997