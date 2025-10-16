Netflix greenlights Canadian period romance series 'The Granville Girls'
'Granville Girls' green-lit
Netflix is betting on love in the Canadian Rockies with “The Granville Girls,” a new period romance drama.
The streamer says it has commissioned the eight-part Canadian series based on U.S. author Cat Cahill’s “The Gilbert Girls,” a romance novel series set in rural Colorado — though for the show, the story has been transplanted to Canada.
Adriana Maggs, known for her work on “Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent,” will serve as showrunner and writer, with production handled by Shaftesbury, known for “Murdoch Mysteries.”
Set against the construction of the great railway in the Canadian Rockies, the series follows Emma Daniels, one of the few women hired to work at the Granville Hotel. When she falls for the hotel’s mysterious builder, she navigates a forbidden romance that could prove costly.
Danielle Woodrow and Tara Woodbury, Netflix’s directors of content in Canada, said in a statement that “The Granville Girls” is “a big, blue sky series that offers the comfort of female friendship and the allure of period romance.”
Christina Jennings, Shaftesbury’s chairman and president, will serve as executive producer.
Netflix released two Canadian original series this year: CBC co-produced comedy “North of North” and Mae Martin’s thriller “Wayward.”
The streamer also greenlit a Newfoundland-set series earlier this year from "Umbrella Academy” writer Jesse McKeown.
More Entertainment News
Movie Listings
- Mountie makes mea culpaBC - 3:55 pm
- 'Deplorable case' of fraudKelowna - 3:52 pm
- Skier survives avalancheLake Louise - 3:40 pm
- US to get part of Greenland?United States - 3:25 pm
- Killing spurs call for actionVancouver Island - 3:19 pm
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- New Vintage Theatre
- Theatre Kelowna Society
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]