Ace Frehley, Kiss' original lead guitarist and founding member, dies at 74
Ace Frehley dies at 74
Ace Frehley, the original lead guitarist and founding member of the glam rock band Kiss who captivated audiences with his elaborate makeup and smoke-filled guitar, died Thursday. He was 74.
Frehley died peacefully surrounded by family in Morristown following a recent fall, according to his agent.
Family members said in a statement that they are “completely devastated and heartbroken” but will cherish his laughter and celebrate the kindness he bestowed upon others.
Kiss, whose hits include “Rock and Roll All Nite” and “Detroit Rock City,” was known for its intense stage shows, which included fireworks, smoke and eruptions of fake blood performed by band members in black-and-white painted faces, platform boots and black wigs.
Frehley and his band mates were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.
