Rick Mercer's 'Stand-Up for Canada Comedy Tour' heading to TV

Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press - Oct 15, 2025 / 10:12 am | Story: 578050
Canadian comedian Rick Mercer poses for a photograph in Toronto on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Rick Mercer is bringing his comedy stylings back to the small screen.

The Saint John, N.B., performance of his "Stand-Up for Canada Comedy Tour" will be recorded for broadcast on CBC and CBC Gem.

Production companies Bruce Hills Entertainment, Counterfeit Pictures, and Hemmings Films say they'll announce a premiere date for "Stand Up for Canada Starring Rick Mercer" soon.

The one-hour special will also feature comics Sophie Buddle, Mayce Galoni and Julie Kim, who have been touring with Mercer.

The tour of 20 Canadian cities kicked off on Sept. 11 in Saskatoon, and will wrap up in St. John's, N.L. on Sunday.

In an interview ahead of the tour, Mercer told The Canadian Press that while tensions with the United States have been high, he doesn't want to tear them down with his comedy: instead, he wants to hype Canada up.

