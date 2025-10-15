Entertainment News

Gwyneth Paltrow thinks she knows why people got 'so upset' over conscious uncoupling statement

Conscious uncoupling still

Photo: © British Vogue / Venetia Scott

Gwyneth Paltrow thinks her 'conscious uncoupling' left people feeling like they "did divorce wrong".



The 53-year-old star and her ex-husband Chris Martin sparked widespread discussion with their phrasing when they split in 2014 after almost a decade of marriage, and the Iron Man actress has reflected on the backlash they received at the time.



She told the November issue of British Vogue magazine: "There’s a lot of hurt around divorce.



"It’s a difficult subject and I think why people got so upset was that they heard, ‘Well, then, we did it wrong’ or ‘My parents did it wrong,’ which I understand.



"But it was really because we had so many friends who had been so hurt by divorce that we wanted to try to do it a different way.”



At the time, the two stars - who have children Apple, now 21, and Moses, 19, together - insisted they "always will be a family" as they focus on their kids.



They added: "We have always conducted our relationship privately, and we hope that as we consciously uncouple and coparent, we will be able to continue in the same manner."



Now, the Goop founder has spoken of her pride over the way she and the Coldplay singer handled their split.



She said: "I’m still so proud that we did that and that we live it. I cannot tell you how many people come up to me and thank me for that,and for helping to create that template.



"I feel like there needs to be a book, because it was real trial and error. We f***** a lot of things up and then we got a lot of things right.”



Four years later, Gwyneth married director Brad Falchuk, and she has revealed how her homelife gives her a way to "disconnect" from the state of the wider world.



She explained: “I do believe there’s a strange energy in the world right now and I like to disconnect from it as much as possible.



"I’m at peace when I’m home and I hopefully have a couple of kids rattling around, but this is also where I feel so incredibly lucky about my marriage and the kind of friendship that we have, and companionship, and kismet.



"Because I could just be with him in the most simple of all surroundings and be totally fulfilled and in a good place.”



See the full feature in the November issue of British Vogue, available via digital download and on newsstands from Oct.21.



Read online at vogue.co.uk/article/gwyneth-paltrow-british-vogue-interview.