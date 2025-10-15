Entertainment News

'Becoming a mother .... it's the best decision I ever made in my entire life,' admits Katy Perry on The Lifetimes Tour

Perry proud of motherhood

Photo: © Getty Images

Katy Perry says becoming a mother is "the best decision" she has ever made in her life.



The 40-year-old pop star dedicated the song ALL THE LOVE to her five-year-old daughter Daisy Dove - her child with former partner Orlando Bloom - as she performed her Lifetimes Tour show at The O2 in London on Monday night (13.10.25).



Katy told fans that being a mother Daisy - who was the inspiration for the lyrics to the track, which features on her latest album 143 - has changed her life for the better.



Perry also dedicated the song to her own mother Mary Perry and her sister Angela who were in the audience with Daisy.



According to ContactMusic.com, she said: "I want you to raise your hand if you're a mother or if you're going to be a mother. Any mothers in the house? Keep your hands raised.



"I know it's been a helluva long day and you wish I would shut up and sing Firework but this is the song I wrote, after becoming a mother, for my Daisy Dove. She's five years old now and it's the best decision I ever made in my entire life. A mother's love is so unconditional.



"My Mom is here tonight, I love you so much Mom. I want to dedicate this song to both you, Daisy, my sister who is a mom and to all the mothers here. I love you."



Earlier in her set, Katy also revealed that Daisy's favourite song of hers is the sexually suggestive Peacock.



Refusing a fan's request for her to sing Peacock - which is from her 2010 album Teenage Dream - before cheekily singing a few bars, Katy said with a smile: "I will not sing Peacock. No, I won't. My mother doesn't like it and it's Daisy's favourite song. "Whoever wrote that song should be ashamed of themselves. Yes, I wrote it, I cashed the cheque.



"I can't sing that song because that song is just about a bird, you know?"



During the concert, Katy also received a surprise marriage proposal from a fan she brought on stage during the Choose Your Own Adventure section of The Lifetimes Tour show.



Darren Trenchard from Hampshire, South East England, got on one knee and unveiled a sign on stage that read "Katy Perry will you marry me?" but unfortunately for Darren he was told by the singer that he was "48 hours too late", a reference to her burgeoning romance with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.



Katy and Justin, 53, were spotted kissing on her yacht off the coast of California last week.