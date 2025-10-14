Alec and Stephen Baldwin escape injury after their vehicle hits a tree in New York
Baldwins escape injury
Alec Baldwin and his younger brother Stephen escaped injury when their vehicle struck a tree in New York.
In a video posted to Instagram late Monday, Alec Baldwin said he was driving his wife's Range Rover in East Hampton on Monday when he was cut off by a garbage truck "the size of a whale.” The 67-year-old actor and his 59-year-old brother and fellow actor were in the vehicle on their way back from attending the Hamptons International Film Festival, where Alec Baldwin serves as co-chair of the Executive Committee.
Alec Baldwin said that neither he nor his brother were injured, but the vehicle they were in had extensive damage. The elder Baldwin also thanked East Hampton police for their response to and handling of the crash. No other injuries were reported in the accident.
