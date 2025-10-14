282425
277357
Entertainment News  

From Grammy winner to children's author: Laufey's new book is 'Mei Mei the Bunny'

'Mei Mei the Bunny'

The Associated Press - Oct 14, 2025 / 6:53 am | Story: 577812
This cover image released by Penguin Workshop, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers, shows Mei Mei the Bunny, by Laufey, with illustrations by Lauren O'Hara. (Penguin Workshop via AP)
Photo: Penguin Workshop via AP
This cover image released by Penguin Workshop, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers, shows "Mei Mei the Bunny," by Laufey, with illustrations by Lauren O'Hara. 

She's won a Grammy, collaborated with Barbra Streisand and performed with the Los Angeles Philharmonic. Now Laufey is taking on a new challenge: creating a children's story inspired by her mascot-alias, Mei Mei The Bunny.

Penguin Workshop announced Tuesday that Laufey's picture book, “Mei Mei The Bunny,” will be published April 21. Illustrated by Lauren O'Hara, the book tells of Mei Mei's determination to become a professional musician even as she encounters some initial struggles.

“I’m so excited to now share Mei Mei The Bunny in storybook form!” Laufey said in a statement. “Mei Mei has been a part of my life for over the last few years and opening up the world around her has been the most beautiful exploration. I hope that anyone at any age can find something in Mei Mei’s story that inspires them and connects them to the people in their lives.”

Born Laufey Lín Bing Jónsdóttir in Iceland, the 26-year-old Laufey is known for her distinctive blend of pop, classical and jazz. Her release from 2023, “Bewitched,” won a Grammy for best traditional pop vocal album. Earlier this year, she released the album “A Matter of Time.”

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More Entertainment News

Movie Listings

270238


TheTango.net
Best compliment

Best compliment

Must Watch | January 19, 2026
The Tango

Butterfly chasing

Must Watch | January 19, 2026
The Tango

Daily Dose- January 19, 2026

Daily Dose | January 19, 2026
The Tango

Kourtney K three years sober

Showbiz | January 19, 2026
The Tango

Awkward Phase Photos

Galleries | January 18, 2026


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
282896


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


279416
280423



282312
280120