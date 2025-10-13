Bella Hadid's 'deep sense of shame' over mental health struggles

Entertainment News

Bella Hadid' felt a "deep sense of shame" over her mental health struggles.



The 29-year-old model has spent years battling anxiety and depression and she often started every day in tears as she struggled against the "all-consuming, paralyzing" fears but now believes her "sensitivity" and "awareness" is her "superpower".



In a post on Instagram, she shared a poem about mental health and wrote: ""Something I’ve carried for many years is the weight of anxiety and depression.



"It can sometimes feel all-consuming, paralyzing, and invisible to the outside world, leaving you in tears before starting your day, wondering why your mind feels so heavy when life around you seems so bright.



"There is often a deep sense of shame that comes with mental health struggles. I sometimes wonder how life has blessed me and how my body and mind are filled with the weight of sadness, depression, and debilitating anxiety on a regular basis.



"Over the years, I’ve learned that this is not a weakness - it’s a part of me. My sensitivity, my awareness, my empathy. In many ways, it can be a superpower. it’s what makes us human, and these parts of me have helped me understand myself and others more deeply.



"Whoever deals with this daily too; I want you to remember that you are not alone. and I love you so much.



"I’m lucky to have a support system that listens and understands me."

Bella went on to recall the children and families she has met through her work with UNICEF who have gone through "unimaginable" traumas - and she insisted they all deserve access to mental health treatment.



She added: "I think every day about the children and families I’ve met through my work with @UNICEF - so many of whom have faced unimaginable trauma, war, and displacement, yet still manage to smile, hope, and dream.



"Beneath those smiles, though, they hold the same invisible battles with anxiety, PTSD, and fear, but without access to the care and safety we so often take for granted.



"Access to mental health care is not a luxury - it’s a right. No matter who you are, where you come from, or what your story looks like, your pain and your healing matter … so so much.



"If you or someone you love is struggling, please remember: you are not alone. You are loved, needed, and worthy of help. Please don’t feel afraid to ask for help, I’ve been there and I started to understand the the workings of my mind by speaking to others."