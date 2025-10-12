280817
280881
Entertainment News  

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry spark romance rumours after steamy yacht sighting

Katy Perry, Trudeau kissing

Madison Reeve - Oct 11, 2025 / 6:53 pm | Story: 577474

It looks like things are heating up between former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and pop star Katy Perry.

The Daily Mail shared photos on Saturday of the two kissing and getting cozy on a yacht believed to belong to Perry.

They were spotted off the coast of California, sparking even more rumors about a possible relationship.

Speculation has been swirling since July, when the pair were seen having dinner together at a restaurant in Montreal.

-With files from The Daily Mail

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

Movie Listings

270239


TheTango.net
TGIF Gifs- January 16, 2026

TGIF Gifs- January 16, 2026

Galleries | January 16, 2026
The Tango

Divorce was 'a challenge'

Showbiz | January 16, 2026
The Tango

Baby mocks Dad's gag

Must Watch | January 16, 2026
The Tango

Dramatic game end

Must Watch | January 16, 2026
The Tango

Friday Fails- January 16, 2026

Galleries | January 16, 2026


280118
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


281718



283190
275997