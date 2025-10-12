Entertainment News
Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry spark romance rumours after steamy yacht sighting
Katy Perry, Trudeau kissing
Photo: The Canadian Press
Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry fuel dating speculation
It looks like things are heating up between former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and pop star Katy Perry.
The Daily Mail shared photos on Saturday of the two kissing and getting cozy on a yacht believed to belong to Perry.
They were spotted off the coast of California, sparking even more rumors about a possible relationship.
Speculation has been swirling since July, when the pair were seen having dinner together at a restaurant in Montreal.
-With files from The Daily Mail
