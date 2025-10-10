Entertainment News

A$AP Rocky praises daughter as 'favourite' creation of the year

Photo: © Getty Images

A$AP Rocky's daughter is his "favourite thing" he has created this year.



The 37-year-old rapper and his partner Rihanna welcomed their third child, Rocki Irish, into the world last month and the Praise the Lord hitmaker - who also has sons RZA, three, and Riot, two, with the Diamonds singer - couldn't be happier.



Asked his favourite thing he has created this year, Rocky told Complex magazine: "My daughter. That's my favourite thing I created this year. Shout out to Rocki Irish, man."



The Everyday rapper - whose real name is Rakim Mayers - is proud to have learned from his "dumb mistakes" of the past.



He said: "I used to do a lot of dumb s***. Now, I try to move on some straight and narrow s***.



"So, the smartest thing I did this year was just learn from a lot of mistakes that I made in the past. I think we all should try to learn from mistakes.



"Some people don't evolve from it, but for me, I've been really trying to dissect all the mistakes I did and try my best to convert them into a positive. Sorry to sound cliche.



"Learning from my dumb mistakes was the smartest thing I did this year."



Meanwhile, Rocky would want to be "the real king of the jungle", an elephant, if he could transform into any animal.



Asked which animal he would morph into if he had the power, he said: "The real king of the jungle, the elephant.



"Elephants are sacred. If you look at a lot of Asian and eastern religions, they put them at the top of the chart. It was westernized to refer to the lion as the king of the jungle, but the elephant is definitely the god of the jungle. And the most intelligent too. They're very emotional. They're empaths.



"I think elephants are equivalent to land dolphins. I'm just talking s***. Please guys, don't take me too serious. What the f*** am I talking about right now? Everybody going to be like, 'Yo, this motherf***** was high, bro.' Land dolphins. Because dolphins are mammals, right?



"Bro, I'm a bit of a geek. I'm quite intelligent."