Entertainment News

Judge tosses out Drake's defamation lawsuit against label over Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us'

Drake's lawsuit tossed

FILE - Drake attends the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, May 1, 2019. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) Click here to view gallery Photo: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian Press

A federal judge tossed out a defamation lawsuit that Drake brought against Universal Music Group on Thursday, ruling that lyrics branding the superstar as a pedophile in Kendrick Lamar's dis track “Not Like Us” were opinion.

Judge Jeannette A. Vargas rejected the suit in a written opinion that began by citing “the vitriolic war of words” and saying the case arose “from perhaps the most infamous rap battle in the genre's history.”

She said a reasonable listener could not have concluded that “Not Like Us” was conveying objective facts about Drake.

“Although the accusation that Plaintiff is a pedophile is certainly a serious one, the broader context of a heated rap battle, with incendiary language and offensive accusations hurled by both participants, would not incline the reasonable listener to believe that “Not Like Us” imparts verifiable facts about Plaintiff,” Vargas wrote.

Filed in January, the lawsuit alleged that UMG published and promoted the track even though it included false pedophilia allegations against Drake and suggested listeners should resort to vigilante justice.

The lawsuit also alleged that the track tarnished his reputation and decreased the value of his brand.

Universal Music Group, the parent record label for both artists, denied the allegations.

“From the outset, this suit was an affront to all artists and their creative expression and never should have seen the light of day,” UMG said in a statement. “We’re pleased with the court’s dismissal and look forward to continuing our work successfully promoting Drake’s music and investing in his career.”

Lamar was not named in the lawsuit.

There was no immediate response to mails sent to representatives for Drake seeking comment.