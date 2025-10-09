Entertainment News

Jimmy Kimmel wants Donald Trump on his late night show

Jimmy Kimmel would "love" to interview Donald Trump on his show.



The President of the United States has been a vocal critic of the 57-year-old late night chat show host, whose programme was briefly taken off air last month by ABC after his comments about the murder of Charlie Kirk.



Speaking at the Bloomberg Screentime event, he said: "I’d love to have Trump on the show, for sure.”



On September 24, just one night after returning to the air after his week-long suspension, Jimmy couldn't resist taking another dig at Trump.



He said in his opening monologue: "You know, a lot of people watched our show last night. I had so many texts from so many people.



“It made me realise how many of my friends are never watching the show at any other time. Tomorrow, I’ll hear from no one.



“I did hear from one very special friend."



He then quoted Trump's Truth Social post, in which he wrote: “I can’t believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back."



Jimmy quipped: “You can’t believe they gave me my job back? I can’t believe they gave you your job back! We’re even."



The presenter also branded the president "an old-fashioned 80s movie-style bully".



He added: “For those who think I go too hard Donald Trump, to the point where there are still a lot of people who think I should be pulled off the air for making Donald Trump.



"So, I want to explain, I talk about Trump more than anything because he’s a bully."



Trump had threatened to sue ABC for reinstating Jimmy.



He wrote on Truth Social: "I can’t believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back. The White House was told by ABC that his Show was cancelled!



"Something happened between then and now because his audience is GONE, and his 'talent' was never there.



"Why would they want someone back who does so poorly, who’s not funny, and who puts the Network in jeopardy by playing [99 percent] positive Democrat GARBAGE.



"He is yet another arm of the DNC and, to the best of my knowledge, that would be a major Illegal Campaign Contribution.



"I think we’re going to test ABC out on this. Let’s see how we do. Last time I went after them, they gave me $16 Million Dollars. This one sounds even more lucrative. A true bunch of losers! Let Jimmy Kimmel rot in his bad Ratings. (sic)"



ABC had previously announced that Kimmel's programme was taken off air indefinitely, but they never said he was fired.



In December 2024, Disney settled a defamation lawsuit with Trump against ABC and This Week anchor George Stephanopoulos, who had said Trump was found liable for rape, rather than sexual assault.



Meanwhile, talk shows - such as Jimmy Kimmel Live! - have been exempt from FCC equal time legislation, with networks otherwise having to provide time to opposing candidates.