'I wish!' Russell T Davies hopeful Prince William will make Doctor Who cameo

Russell T Davies "wishes" Prince William would make a Doctor Who cameo.



The Prince of Wales visited Bad Wolf Studios, where the BBC sci-fi show is filmed, in Cardiff earlier this week, and Davies is hoping it will lead to the 43-year-old royal - who made a cameo as a stormtrooper in 2017 movie Star Wars: The Last Jedi, along with his brother Prince Harry - making a guest appearance in a future Who episode.



Asked at the 2025 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar, if Prince William could make a cameo in Doctor Who, he exclusively told BANG Showbiz: "I wish.



"There's a long history of the Doctor Who producers trying to get members of the Royal Family to cameo in Doctor Who, but it's never happened.



"I can't give away names of people who have said no.



"But there's a long, secret list."



During his set visit, William was allowed to step foot in the famous TARDIS.



However, Russell didn't get the chance to welcome the prince into the time machine.



He added: "I wasn't actually there. I wasn't allowed. I think they thought I might've revolted or something. I behaved.



"But it was lovely. It was lovely for the whole of Bad Wolf and for Wales. He was there supporting Wales."



Russell also refused to be drawn on whether another streaming service could come in to fund Doctor Who if Disney+ pull out of the iconic show.



Asked if another streamer could pump money into Doctor Who if Disney were to exit the TARDIS, he replied: "We're not going there."



For now, Whovians have been left in the dark about a new series of the show.



Earlier this year, Russell wrote in Doctor Who Magazine: "We don’t know what’s happening yet, and while everyone works that out, I’ll take a pause on this page... Hopefully, we’ll have news soon."