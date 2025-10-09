Entertainment News

'The chicest thing I ever heard': Taylor Swift shares reaction to Zoe Kravitz's missing snake drama

'The chicest thing'

Photo: © Getty Images

Taylor Swift thought Zoe Kravitz and her mom destroying her bathroom to retrieve their pet snake was the "chicest thing" she'd ever heard.



The Fate of Ophelia singer had invited her friend and her mother Lisa Bonet to stay in her house after they evacuated during the California wildfires earlier this year, and the Big Little Lies actress previously recalled her panic when the 57-year-old model's reptile Orpheus slithered into a tiny hole.



Taylor has now shared her version of the story and insisted she wasn't upset about the damage caused to her bathroom in the incident as she joked any photos would have made a great high fashion advertising campaign.



Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers, she said: “I just want to preface this with, we’ve all got that one friend.



"I just remember getting a call from my head of security and him trying to explain this story to me.



“I kind of found myself listening to this. And I’m like, ‘Uh-huh, OK, OK.’



"And I hate to first-and-last name a friend, but it’s important in this situation. OK, so, Zoe Kravitz and Lisa Bonet are holding on to a Burmese python. It’s halfway in the wall. There’s a man standing with an axe, who has just chopped up a custom vintage antique cupboard.



“There’s splinters on the floor. They’re looking — in my mind, they’re looking up over their shoulder. This is an Annie Leibovitz shoot. … This is the chicest thing I’ve ever heard in my life. Zoe’s wearing, like, head-to-toe The Row. I’m like, ‘This is a YSL ad, not a problem.’



“It just sounds incredible. I’m sad I didn’t see it. I can’t even be mad.”



The Cruel Summer hitmaker admitted she didn't immediately let Zoe know she knew about the incident because she predicted her pal would only confess once she had had all the damage repaired.



She said: “I did play the little game in my head, because I know her well enough to know she’s not gonna tell me about this until it’s fixed.



“I know her so well. … I just kept a little countdown on my phone, like, just counting the days. I think it was, like, three weeks, exactly the amount of time it took to fix the damaged cupboard.”



The 36-year-old actress eventually confessed while she was "sitting at [Taylor's] house".



Taylor recalled: “She’s like, ‘Hey, so, like, I — I’m just gonna tell you about something that happened now that it’s fixed.’ And I was like, ‘You had a snake in the house, and it got loose, and it was in the wall, and they had to get an axe, and they had...’ and she’s like, ‘I told them not to tell you.’ ”



The Karma singer told her friend: “Dude I’ve been laughing about this for three weeks.”