Rush adds two more Toronto dates on its reunion tour

Photo: The Canadian Press Geddy Lee (right) holds a discussion with fellow Rush band member Alex Lifeson, as he promotes his book "My Effin' Life" in Toronto, on Thursday, December 7, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Rush is doubling down on its hometown.

Only a couple of days after Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson surprised fans with plans for a Rush reunion tour, the pair has added 11 extra shows, including two more nights in Toronto.

The rockers say they'll play Scotiabank Arena on Aug. 11 and 13, 2026, which extends their run at the Toronto venue beyond the previously announced shows on Aug. 7 and 9.

The four nights are the only Canadian dates on Rush's schedule.

The band's tour, dubbed Fifty Something, is being described as an "evening with" the band, where they will play two sets with an intermission built into the show.

Ticket presales begin Monday, while the general public sale begins Oct. 17.

Rush also added two extra nights in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York and Fort Worth, Texas, as well as one more show in Cleveland. Their tour kicks off on June 7 in Inglewood, Calif.