Entertainment News

Taylor Swift welcomes ‘chaos’ of huge range of reactions to her latest album

Swift welcomes ‘chaos’

Photo: © Mert Alas and Marcus Piggot

Taylor Swift welcomes the “chaos” of the huge range of reactions to her latest album.



The 35-year-old singer’s 12th studio record The Life of a Showgirl has provoked a wave of backlash from critics, but love from fans, and she has now said she embraces both the praise and the criticism that come with releasing new music.



Speaking on The Zane Lowe Show on Apple Music, Taylor thanked fans who “immediately” connected with the record’s themes and emotions, while also addressing the mixed critical response that followed its release.



She said: “I welcome the chaos, seeing that it’s a rule of show business. If it’s the first week of my album release and you are saying either my name or my album title, you’re helping.



“And art, I have a lot of respect for people’s subjective opinions on art. I’m not the art police. It’s like everybody is allowed to feel exactly how they want. And what our goal is as entertainers is to be a mirror.”



The album, which arrived last week, has divided listeners and reviewers alike – with some praising its bold, upbeat tone, while others have questioned the lyrical depth of its songs.



Taylor’s record continues her exploration of personal storytelling, but through what critics have described as a more playful and theatrical lens.



Writing for Variety, critic Chris Willman said: “On The Life of a Showgirl, love seems easy-fought. And the belief that it might actually be a breeze, instead of, like, the eye of a hurricane, makes for an album that stands as close to being an uncomplicated good time as anything she’s ever done.”



In her interview with host Zane Lowe, Taylor also discussed how her music often reflects her personal state of mind.



She said: “Oftentimes, an album is a really, really wild way to look at yourself. What you’re going through in your life is going to affect whether you relate to the music that I’m putting out at any given moment.”



And Taylor reflected on her creative motivation and long-term vision for her career.



She said: “We’re doing this thing for keeps. I have such an eye on legacy when I’m making my music. I know what I made. I know I adore it, and I know that on the theme of what the Showgirl is, all of this is part of it.”



The Life of a Showgirl was released globally on 27 September.