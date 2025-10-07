Entertainment News

'It'd be funny if I didn't make it': Dick Van Dyke jokes about his upcoming 100th birthday

Photo: © Getty Images

Dick Van Dyke has joked that it would be "funny" if he "didn't make" his 100th birthday.



The Mary Poppins legend will celebrate his milestone birthday on December 13 but quipped that he is not guaranteed to reach three figures.



Speaking at the Vandy High Tea event in California, Dick said: "That's right. I'm not officially a hundred until December. Two months. Two months.



"It'd be funny if I didn't make it."



Dick later suggested that he "would've taken better care" of himself had he known he was going to live for so long and quipped that marrying his second wife Arlene Silver in 2012 is the only clever decision he has made.



The Chitty Chitty Bang Bang actor explained: "I brag sometimes about how I made it to a hundred and the truth is, if I had known I was going to live this long, I would've taken better care of myself.



"And it is frustrating because I don't know what I did right. Other than her (Arlene), I didn't do anything right."



The beloved star has been a household name since the 1960s but previously confessed that he "never planned" to become an actor.



Van Dyke told New York Magazine earlier this year: "My whole life was unplanned. Just the next opportunity that came along — one great thing after another. I never planned anything.



"One job led into another one, and I just kept working and enjoying it. I’m a ham. I don’t know, something happens and I come alive and I want to perform.



"I would have starved in any other business. Being on the stage — there’s nothing like it in the world for anyone who can experience it. I pity the people who can’t get on the stage. Good God, it was fun!"



Meanwhile, Dick also recalled how he and Arlene – who is 46 years his junior – were told that their relationship would never work.



The star, who first met Arlene back in 2006, told People magazine: "We get along so well. Everybody said it wouldn't work."



The 54-year-old make-up artist added: "We just care about each other so much... I mean it's like eerie how well it works. People the same age don't last."