Donald Trump says that Sean 'Diddy' Combs has asked for a pardon

Photo: © Getty Images

Donald Trump claims that Sean 'Diddy' Combs has asked him for a pardon.



The 55-year-old rap mogul was sentenced to four years and two months in prison last week after being found guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution earlier this year and the US President has allegedly claimed that his intervention has been sought by the disgraced star.



Journalist Jake Sherman reported the White House chief as saying: "'Puff Daddy has asked me for a pardon', Trump just said in the Oval (Office)."



Trump had previously suggested that he was unsure about pardoning the I'll Be Missing You artist as he was "very hostile" towards him when he ran for the White House.



The 79-year-old politician said last month: "Probably – hmm. You know, I was very friendly with him. I get along with him great. Seemed like a nice guy. I didn't know him well. But when I ran for office, he was very hostile."



As well as a 50-month prison sentence, Diddy was also handed a $500,000 fine by Judge Arun Subramanian and his lawyers Marc Agnifilo and Brian Steel revealed that they are intending to appeal the punishment.



Speaking outside of court after the punishment was given on Friday (03.10.25), they said: "We are planning to appeal, we are planning to appeal.



"We think we have a strong basis to appeal – the strongest basis is that the jury reached a verdict on coercion, they found it was not coercion and I think the judge said coercion today at least a dozen times.



"We think that is unconstitutional. We think that a jury verdict should mean more than our jury's verdict seems to mean. So we are planning to appeal."



Diddy had made a plea to the judge to show leniency before the sentence was issued, as he expressed remorse for his crimes.



In a lengthy letter, he wrote: "Lost in the drugs and the excess. My downfall was rooted in my selfishness. I have been humbled and broken to my core. The old me died in jail and a new version of me was reborn. Prison will change you or kill you – I choose to live."



The Shake Ya Tailfeather rapper urged Judge Subramanian to let him be an "example of what a person can do if afforded a second chance".



Diddy – who has been in prison since his arrest in September 2024 – said: "This has been the hardest two years of my life, and I have no one to blame for my current reality and situation but myself. In my life, I have made many mistakes, but I am no longer running from them.



"I am so sorry for the hurt that I caused, but I understand that the mere words 'I'm sorry' will never be good enough as these words alone cannot erase the pain from the past."



The father-of-seven concluded: "I ask you for mercy today, not only for my sake, but for the sake of my children."