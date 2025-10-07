Entertainment News

Taylor Swift explains why she won't play the Superbowl Halftime Show

Swift 'too locked in'

Photo: (c) Getty Images

Taylor Swift says she is "too locked in" to what fiancé Travis Kelce is "doing on the field" to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show.



The 35-year-old pop megastar appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week, where she was asked if it was true that she turned down an offer to play the halfway concert at the NFL showpiece due to not having ownership of the footage.



Taylor - who is engaged to 35-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce - simply smiled in response to the question. However, in an extended clip shared to the late-night show's official YouTube channel, she explained exactly why she wouldn't be able to play the Superbowl.



The Fate of Ophelia singer says her team are often in contact with Jay-Z's Roc Nation - who plan and produce the Halftime Show - though she's never had a formal offer to headline.



She said: “Jay-Z has always been very good to me — our [business] teams are really close…They sometimes will call and say, ‘How does she feel about [murmurs Superbowl]’ but that’s not like an official offer or a conference-room conversation.”



Taylor insists Travis would love her to land the gig, but she's too invested in how he's doing on the pitch in the "dangerous" sport.



She explained: “That [football] is violent chess. That is gladiators without swords. That is dangerous…The whole season, locked in on what that man is doing on the field. Can you imagine…he’s out there every single week, putting his life on the line, doing this very dangerous, very high-pressure, high-intensity sport, and I’m like ‘I wonder what my choreo should be?’”



She insisted: “This has nothing to do with Travis — he would love for me to do it. But I’m just too locked in.”



The 2026 Superbowl Halftime Show will be headlined by Bad Bunny on February 8.



Previous Halftime Show headliners include Kendrick Lamar, Usher, Rihanna, The Weeknd, Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Madonna, Prince, and Michael Jackson.