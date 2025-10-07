Entertainment News

Charlie Sheen hated being with the Brat Pack in his pre-fame days

Charlie Sheen "felt awful" hanging around with the Brat Pack before getting famous himself.



The 60-year-old actor has confessed that he felt out of place when he spent time with his older brother Emilio Estevez and other young Hollywood actors during the 1980s before achieving stardom in his own right.



Charlie told the Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast: "It felt awful. I felt like I was just taking up the rear. I felt like a valet on certain nights."



The Two and a Half Men star reflected on how, even when he "was in the mix" during nights out with the likes of Judd Nelson, Rob Lowe and Andrew McCarthy, he still didn't get the same amount of attention.



Sheen said: "It felt the worst when (they got) all the attention from the pretty girls, and they would all go home with them, and I would just go home.



"I think there's a line in (my new) book that my inner bear had been poked and it lit a fire, and you couldn't see it from the f****** moon."



Charlie confessed that he pursued an acting career himself so he could enjoy the same "perks" that the Brat Pack did.



The Platoon star – who has recently released his memoir The Book of Sheen – said: "I didn't give a s*** about acting.



"I wasn't looking at that, just like, if I can just get a job that everybody lines up to go see, then that's how my nights will end. I mean, seriously, that kind of was the inspiration."



Sheen writes in his book that he felt as though he was a "stray dog" when out and about in Los Angeles with the Brat Pack.



He recalled: "As soon as we'd exit the limo, I'd be relegated by their screaming fans to the role of stray dog, bringing up the rear for their crowd-parting, bar-hopping rambles.



"The night always began at the Hard Rock Cafe, then sashayed its way across the landscape of the gotta-be-seen popular hot spots.



"I felt so small and left out as I watched the Emilio-steered throng, redefining what a copious and decadent bask in the limelight could look like."