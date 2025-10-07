Entertainment News

Rush announce reunion tour five years after the death of drummer Neil Peart

Photo: Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File FILE - Alex Lifeson, left, and Geddy Lee from the band Rush appear at the 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on April 7, 2017, in New York.

Five years after their influential drummer and lyricist Neil Peart died of glioblastoma, the Canadian band Rush have announced a reunion tour.

On Monday, Rush co-founders Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson revealed a 12-date, seven city tour is scheduled for summer 2026, kicking off in June at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles — where the band played their final show in 2015.

The reunion tour will end in Cleveland in September 2026. They'll also hit Mexico City, Fort Worth, Texas, Chicago, New York and Toronto.

Taking Peart's place is celebrated German composer and producer Anika Nilles. She has previously toured with Jeff Beck.

“It’s been over 10 years since Alex and I have performed the music of Rush alongside our fallen bandmate and friend Neil. A lifetime’s worth of songs that we had put our cumulative hearts and souls into writing, recording and playing together onstage," Lee wrote in a statement.

He added that he and Lifeson “could not be more excited” to introduce Nilles to their fanbase “whom, we know, will give her every chance to live up to that near impossible role."

They are also hoping to add additional musicians into the fold for the performances.

Earlier this year, the band released a greatest hits collection titled “Rush 50.” Fittingly, it ended with the last songs the band played at their final concert a decade ago.

Their 2026 tour is titled “Fifty Something.”

“We are thrilled to support the Fifty Something tour, celebrating a band whose music has resonated and inspired fans for generations, and to honor Neil’s extraordinary legacy as both a drummer and lyricist," Peart's widow and daughter, Carrie Nuttall-Peart and Olivia Peart, shared in a joint statement.

"Neil’s musicianship was singular... As the band enters this new chapter, it promises to be truly unforgettable. We are excited to see how their new vision unfolds, and to hear this legendary music played live once again.”