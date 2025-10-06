Entertainment News

Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson plan Rush reunion tour for 2026

Photo: The Canadian Press Geddy Lee (right) stands on stage with fellow Rush band member Alex Lifeson, as Lee promotes his book "My Effin' Life" in Toronto, on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson are returning to the stage as Rush next summer.

The longtime bandmates have announced 12 dates for a reunion tour that will see them play seven cities across North America.

The tour, dubbed Fifty Something, is being described as an "evening with" the band, where they will play two sets with an intermission built into the show.

Rush's run kicks off on June 7 in Inglewood, Calif., and wraps in Cleveland on Sept. 17. The only Canadian dates announced are at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on Aug. 7 and 9.

Presales for the reunion dates begin on Oct. 13, while the general public sale begins on Oct. 17.

This is the first time Rush has hit the road since the momentous R40 tour in 2015. Drummer Neil Peart died of an aggressive form of brain cancer in 2020.

While Lee and Lifeson have played together since, most notably during a tribute concert for late drummer Taylor Hawkins in 2022, they hadn't officially reformed the band.

Lee said finding a replacement for Peart was "no small task, because as we all know Neil was irreplaceable."

But they hired a suitable candidate in German drummer Anika Nilles. Lee says Nilles was recommended by their bass tech, who saw her on stage while she was touring with the late Jeff Beck.

"He mentioned how impressive she was, how talented and musical she was, and powerful," Lee said in a video announcement with Lifeson shared Monday on YouTube.

"You and I playing with her started to put a charge in us ... and it was only once we had those successful rehearsal sessions with her that made me feel like, yes, we can do this and we can do justice. This is going to be fun."

Lee and Lifeson say they intend to honour Peart with a tribute during every concert, part of a two-hour set list they say will vary as they select from a catalogue of 35 songs, including their hits and lesser-known fan favourites.

Carrie Nuttall-Peart, widow of Neil Peart, and his daughter Olivia Peart issued a statement in support of the Rush tour and the band's intention to honour Peart's legacy as a drummer and lyricist.

"As the band enters this new chapter, it promises to be truly unforgettable," they said.

"We are excited to see how their new vision unfolds, and to hear this legendary music played live once again.”

Both Lee and Lifeson have kept busy with their own creative projects since Rush last played together.

Lee has published a number of books, including his memoir, while Lifeson launched the supergroup Envy of None, which released its second album earlier this year.

The pair say they've been in rehearsals for the Rush reunion and plan to make some other changes, including the addition of at least one more musician, possibly a keyboardist.

"I think for songs like 'Tom Sawyer' ... it's going to be important that I play those signature keyboard parts," Lee added.

"(But) I love the idea of being able to wander over to you, wander over to the drummer, and just be a bass player."

Lifeson supported the suggestion of freeing the duo up for some fresh interactive moments.

"I think having a little time together at the front of the stage will be a lot of fun," he said.

"It will be very liberating for you."