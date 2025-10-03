Entertainment News

Taylor Swift longs to have kids

Taylor Swift longs to "settle down" and have children with Travis Kelce.



The 35-year-old pop superstar has shared her life's "wishlist" in lyrics on her new album The Life of a Showgirl revealing she has been thinking about getting married and starting a family since before her football star fiance Travis proposed earlier this year.



In her new track, Wi$h Li$t, Taylor looks to the future and sees her life as a wife and mother. She sings: "I just want you / Have a couple kids, got the whole block lookin’ like you / We tell the world to leave us the f*** alone … and they do / Wow /



"Got me dreamin’ ’bout a driveway with a basketball hoop / Boss up, settle down, got a wishlist / I just want you /



"I made wishes on all of the stars / Please, God, bring me a best friend / Who I think is hot / I thought I had it right once, twice, but I did not /



"You caught me off my guard / I hope I get what I want / ’Cause I know what I want."



Taylor and Travis went public with their engagement news in September and in another track on the album, the singer admits she "lied" when she previously insisted she doesn't "believe in marriage" as it was what she'd longed for all along.



In Eldest Daughter, she sings: "I’m never gonna let you down / I’m never gonna leave you out / So many traitors / Smooth operators /



"I’m never gonna break that vow / I’m never gonna leave you now, now, now / When I said I don’t believe in marriage / That was a lie /



"Every eldest daughter / Was the first lamb to the slaughter / so we all dressed up as wolves and we looked fire.”



Taylor and Travis confirmed their engagement in a joint social media post in which they shared pictures of the magical moment the Kansas City Chiefs tight end popped the question.



The NFL star later confessed he was very "rattled" as he got down on one knee. In an interview on Fox Sports, Travis said: "She can tell the story. The palms were definitely sweating.



"I'm an emotional guy, so there were a few tears here and there. But it's been an exciting ride up to this day, and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with her ...



"She has brought excitement and a joy for life that made me a better man, made me a better person, and made me just that much more comfortable in who I am."