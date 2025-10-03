Entertainment News

Vancouver Eras Tour crowd featured on title track of Taylor Swift's new album

Photo: The Canadian Press Taylor Swift performs during the Eras Tour concert, in Vancouver, on Friday, December 6, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Taylor Swift fans who attended the final show of the pop singer's Eras Tour in Vancouver last year may hear a little piece of themselves in her new album.

The title track of "The Life of a Showgirl" ends with Swift's last address to the cheering crowd at the sold-out BC Place concert.

In an introduction to the track that Swift gives on Amazon Music, she says she gets emotional hearing the crowd roar back, because being on the Eras Tour stage that one last time is a core memory for her.

Swift says the song tells the story of a fictional showgirl named Kitty, portrayed by Sabrina Carpenter, who offers Swift's character the harsh truth of what it's like to work in show business as a woman.

Swift performed three sold-out shows at the downtown stadium last December after selling out the Rogers Centre in Toronto for six nights.

Canada was the final country for the 149-show, 20-month Eras Tour that saw a glittering global run to more than 10 million fans in 19 countries.

"That always chokes me up because it transports me back to that actual memory of standing on that stage for the last time on that tour that was so important to me and the tour that really inspired the album," Swift says in the intro released Friday with "The Life of a Showgirl," her first album since the tour ended.