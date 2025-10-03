Entertainment News

Jack Osbourne 'heartbroken' by parents' move back to UK

Jack Osbourne felt heartbroken when his parents Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne moved back to their native UK.



The couple lived in the US for decades, but wanted to spend their twilight years back home at their mansion in Buckinghamshire even though it meant being apart from their son Jack, who remained in the States with his four daughters - Pearl, Andy, Minnie and Maple - and he feared the girls would only get to see their grandparents "once a year".



Speaking in BBC documentary Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home, which was filmed prior to Ozzy's shocking death in July, Jack said: "Emotionally ... I think it's gonna be difficult for sure.



"I can't spend a lot of time there [in the UK]. You know, it's like, I can go over, I can realistically I can bring my kids over there once a year.



"You learn things from your grandparents, you know, and just having the ability to have a kind of closeness and a rapport with their grandparents is, it's priceless."



Jack was also seen discussing the issue with his mother Sharon, telling her: "'I honestly ... what breaks my heart is thinking about like you and Pearl's relationship.



"You guys are so close, and then that's like bye, see you once a year, twice a year."



Sharon replied: "No, it's not gonna be that, Jack. It would never be once, twice a year with the kids, ever," before Jack then said: "How can it be any other way?



"As I say, we don't have unlimited time with you guys as parents. You guys want to spend less time with us now."



The film had previously been scheduled to air in August, but was pushed back after Ozzy's death in July.



In the documentary, Sharon explained how she had been looking forward to spending her retirement with Ozzy after he bowed out of music with his Black Sabbath reunion gig just two weeks before he passed away.



She said: "It’s our last chapter. This is it, this is our time. However long it is, it’s our time. My life without him just isn’t my life.



"It’s not what I was meant to be. We’re like glue."



Ozzy also joked about swapping rock for gardening, saying: "Grow some weed, perhaps."



He added: "Time goes by like a flash. But I’ve had a lot of fun. I’ve had a lot of blood, sweat and tears, you know. It’s been a great life. If I had to live my life again, I wouldn’t change a thing."