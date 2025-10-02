Artistic directors for Toronto, B.C. theatres among finalists for bigger Siminovitch Prize
Siminovitch Prize finalists
The founder of Toronto’s Why Not Theatre and an award-winning Quebec playwright are among four finalists named for an increased Siminovitch Prize.
The prize for mid-career stage artists carries a $100,000 award for its 25th edition, up from $75,000, and $10,000 for each of three runners-up, double the previous award.
Finalists include Ravi Jain of Toronto, whose company mounted an acclaimed production of the Sanskrit epic “Mahabharata,” and Anne-Marie Olivier of Quebec City, winner of 2018's Governor General’s Literary Award for drama.
Also in the running are Estelle Shook of Armstrong, B.C., artistic director of an outdoor company in the North Okanagan called Caravan Farm Theatre; and Adrienne Wong of Victoria and Calgary, described as a pioneer of participatory and live-digital performance.
The grand prize allows the winner to choose a protégé to receive $25,000, while the three finalists can pick an emerging artist to receive $5,000.
The winner of the 2025 Siminovitch Prize will be announced Dec. 1.
The prize typically honours designers, directors or playwrights in a given year, but the three-year cycle was paused for this milestone edition to welcome nominations from all fields, including those outside the usual categories.
Prize organizers say the expanded cash prize is not a one-time boost but will continue thanks to new multi-year philanthropic commitments.
They include a one-year increase from the National Arts Centre English Theatre and a three-year supplement from the William and Nona Heaslip Foundation.
The Power Corporation of Canada also made a three-year commitment that doubled the short list prizes.
More Entertainment News
Movie Listings
- Court appeal dismissedGrand Forks - 4:00 am
- Due for a quiet wildfire yearBC - 4:00 am
- Murder trial moves venuesLumby - 4:00 am
- Home scoured after slayingKamloops - 4:00 am
- 'Best player ever coached'Coldstream - 4:00 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- New Vintage Theatre
- Theatre Kelowna Society
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]