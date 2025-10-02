'Think Clint Eastwood at 75' Dwayne Johnson reveals all on slimming down for new movie Lizard Music
Johnson reveals weight loss
Dwayne Johnson is pleased not to "look pregnant" after slimming down to play a 75-year-old man in a new movie.
The 53-year-old star put on 30lbs for film The Smashing Machine, but he is now channelling his inner 75-year-old Clint Eastwood for a role as Chicken Man in Benny Safdie's forthcoming film Lizard Music, and he is "happy" to not be carrying as much weight.
He told Variety: "I’ve been dieting. Happy to not be carrying all the weight.
"I feel good I’m able to tuck in my shirt now.
"I am slimming down for our movie. Lizard Music - can't wait.
"I don’t look pregnant, so it’s all good.
"I'll stay in this zone. This is for my next movie with Benny, Lizard Music, where I play a 75-year-old man.
"Think Clint Eastwood at 75.
"Sinewy muscles, he’s lean. But it feels good."
Johnson feels "much better" since dropping several pounds for a big screen adaptation of Daniel Pinkwater's novel of the same name, which tells the story of a young boy who befriends the Chicken Man to find an invisible island full of intelligent lizard musicians.
He added: "I gained 30lbs for the role in The Smashing Machine, so it's good to get it off.
"And I had to maintain it for live action Moana, so it's seven months, man, 30lbs is a lot. That's a lot. It weighs on you.
"But I feel good. I feel much better."
Last month, the WWE star told how he was eating less chicken in a bid to slim down.
Speaking during a career retrospective at Toronto Film Festival, he said: "This is me slimmed down. In the process of slimming down. I still have a long way to go.
"I’m so excited to get a chance to hopefully transform again like I was able to do in Smashing Machine.
"[It means] eating less chicken.
"Benny pitched me this after [Smashing Machine].
"And after about 45 minutes, this pitch ended and I said, 'I am your Chicken Man.' "
