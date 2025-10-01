Entertainment News

Keith Urban tweaks lyric about Nicole Kidman days before divorce bombshell

Photo: © Avalon

Keith Urban changed the lyric in a love song about his estranged wife Nicole Kidman - days before news of their divorce broke.



On Tuesday (30.09.25), It was reported by People that the 58-year-old actress had filed for a divorce shortly after news broke that the celebrity couple - who have daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, together - had separated after 19 years of marriage.



Amid much speculation about the cause of the split, footage from the 57-year-old country music star's concert at the Grand Casino Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota on September 26 has shocked fans.



Instead of singing about his "baby" while performing The Fighter, he named his utility player Maggie Baugh, 25, who shared the gig footage to her Instagram account.



The original line “When they're tryna get to you, baby I'll be the fighter” was swapped out for "When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie I’ll be your guitar player".



She captioned the clip: "Did he just say that."



Many took to the comments section to defend Nicole, with one writing: "It is so trashy to do this to a song inspired by his wife. It’s the ultimate ick."



Another wrote: "Nicole deserves better."



A source previously insisted to People that Nicole "didn't want this" and that the Hollywood star - who was married to Tom Cruise between 1990 and 2001 - was still "fighting to save the marriage".



The insider added at the time: "Nicole’s sister [Antonia] has been a rock and the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another."



Nicole filed a divorce after the celebrity duo spent the summer in different parts of the world, with the actress filming Practical Magic 2 in London, while Keith was on his High and Alive World Tour.