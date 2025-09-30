Entertainment News

Sir Lewis Hamilton's dog Roscoe has died

Photo: © Avalon

Sir Lewis Hamilton's dog Roscoe has passed away.



The Formula One legend has announced the tragic loss of his beloved bulldog in an Instagram statement on Monday (29.09.25), after the pooch was put in a coma after suffering a second bout of pneumonia.



Hamilton, 40, wrote on Instagram: "After four days on life support, fighting with every bit of strength he had, I had to make the hardest decision of my life and say goodbye to Roscoe.



"He never stopped fighting, right until the very end. I feel so grateful and honoured to have shared my life with such a beautiful soul, an angel and true friend.



"Bringing Roscoe into my life was the best decision I ever made, and I well forever cherish the memories we created together.



"Although I lost Coco (his other bulldog who died in 2020), I have never been faced with putting a dog to sleep before, though I know my mum and many close friends have.



"It is one of the most painful experiences and I feel a deep connection to everyone who has gone through the loss of a beloved pet."



The Ferrari driver continued: "Although it was so hard, having him was one of the most beautiful parts of life – to love so deeply and to be loved in return.



"Thank you for all the love and support you've shown Roscoe over the years. It has been so special to witness and feel.



"He died on Sunday evening, 28th September in my arms."



Seven-time world champion Hamilton was regularly accompanied by Roscoe at Grand Prix weekends and F1's official social media account has paid tribute to the canine.



It read: "Rest in peace Roscoe Hamilton, a true star in his own right.



"Lewis Hamilton's beloved Roscoe brought smiles to the paddock and warmed the hearts of fans all over the world. Our thoughts are with Lewis during this difficult time.



"Rest easy Roscoe, from paddock pup to Dogue icon, thank you for the pawprints you left on all of our hearts."



Lewis had previously expressed concern about Roscoe's health earlier this year.



The sports star said: "He's 12-and-a-half years old so he's an old boy.



"He had pneumonia, but he's fine now. But definitely this is a time where every time I get a text message from the lady who's looking after him, my heart stops for a second. You know, what's next?"